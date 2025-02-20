Former Blackpool coach David Dunn believes he let Steve Bruce down during his time playing under the current Seasiders boss at Birmingham City.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former England international was signed by the legendary Manchester United captain during his time at St Andrew’s, and made 69 appearances for the Blues between 2003 and 2007, before returning to his first club Blackburn Rovers.

After nearly two years away from management, Bruce returned to the dugout with Blackpool back in September, and has proven to be a popular figure around Squires Gate.

Dunn was in attendance at Bloomfield Road on BBC Radio Lancashire commentary duty for last weekend’s 3-3 draw with Mansfield Town, during which time he was able to catch up with his former boss.

Speaking to the Gazette, the retired midfielder admitted he had an honest conversation with the 64-year-old about his own time playing under him.

“I had a good chat with him the other day, and to be honest he’s not changed a great deal,” Dunn said.

“I’ve always had the utmost respect for him - he’s a really good guy. He was a really popular manager with all of the lads, he gave us the freedom to go out and do what we wanted.

“He signed some really good players, (Christophe) Dugarry was obviously there, who was a World Cup winner, so good times.

“In terms of myself, it probably wasn’t great in terms of my game time, but nevertheless, I enjoyed myself, and probably grew up a lot while I was there.

“I had a couple of things with my family, and my injury record at Birmingham was really poor. I felt like I let him down a little bit to be honest, because he was actually too good to me.

“I was young and a little bit daft. He knew my problems at the time, and was understanding of that and gave me a little bit of leeway. Looking back, that was really good of him, but I said to him on Saturday I probably needed a boot up my backside.

“He was so good with me, but on the flip side, I probably needed someone to say, ‘look you need to take your career more seriously.’

“I started off really well there. I had already made my debut for England, but I remember pulling my hamstring just as I was about to get another call. It wasn’t a great time career-wise, but the lads and the manager were really good with me.”

Dunn knows what it’s like to be part of the Blackpool coaching team, having previously spent time on the Fylde Coast.

The 45-year-old briefly worked as Simon Grayson’s assistant, before taking charge of the team on a caretaker basis following the sacking of the ex-Leeds United boss.

David Dunn during his time as Blackpool caretaker manager (Photographer Kevin Barnes/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Kevin Barnes

Following the permanent appointment of Neil Critchley, he initially remained at Bloomfield Road to work under the former Liverpool youth coach, but departed to become Barrow manager a few months later.

Dunn states he’s not surprised that Bruce made the decision to get back into football, while also dropping down to League One.

““I’ve not worked with him for nearly 20 years now, so he would’ve gained more experience,” he added.

“He’s managed some of the really big teams in the country. He probably just wants to work.

“I’ve been at Blackpool myself, and I know they’re in League One at the minute, but not too long ago they were a Premier League team.

“Every year they’re in League One, they stand a half decent chance of going up.”

