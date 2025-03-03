Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Peterborough United: Seasiders facing two potential blows for midweek game

The Seasiders welcome the Posh to Bloomfield Road on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Stockport County – which was their first loss of 2025.

Tom Bloxham remains the only player completely out of contention for Steve Bruce’s side, but two more could be doubtful for Tuesday night.

“We’ve got a couple of knocks so we’ll see how they’re doing,” the Blackpool boss said.

"Odel (Offiah) has got a knock on his ankle, and Hubby (James Husband) is a little bit sore from a challenge he got, so we’ll see how they are.

"We’ve got a few bumps and bruises, so we’ll see what we’ve got tomorrow.”

Bruce has gone with a three-man defence with wing-backs in the last few weeks, but could move back to his favoured 4-4-2 on the back of their latest blow to their play-off chances.

Here’s our predicted Seasiders starting XI and bench:

Harry Tyrer Everton loanee Harry Tyrer enjoyed a pretty strong afternoon against Stockport, and made a number of good saves before the eventual goals.

Jordan Gabriel If Odel Offiah isn't ready to feature, Jordan Gabriel could be handed an opportunity at right back.

Olly Casey Olly Casey made some uncharacteristic errors against Stockport at the weekend.

Matthew Pennington Matthew Pennington could potentially return from injury on Tuesday after spending the last few weeks back in training.

Hayden Coulson Hayden Coulson could start at left back if James Husband is unavailable.