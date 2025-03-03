Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Peterborough United: Seasiders facing two potential blows for midweek game

By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Mar 2025, 16:15 BST
Blackpool are waiting on a late fitness check for two players ahead of their midweek meeting with Peterborough United.

The Seasiders welcome the Posh to Bloomfield Road on the back of a 2-1 defeat away to Stockport County – which was their first loss of 2025.

Tom Bloxham remains the only player completely out of contention for Steve Bruce’s side, but two more could be doubtful for Tuesday night.

“We’ve got a couple of knocks so we’ll see how they’re doing,” the Blackpool boss said.

"Odel (Offiah) has got a knock on his ankle, and Hubby (James Husband) is a little bit sore from a challenge he got, so we’ll see how they are.

"We’ve got a few bumps and bruises, so we’ll see what we’ve got tomorrow.”

Bruce has gone with a three-man defence with wing-backs in the last few weeks, but could move back to his favoured 4-4-2 on the back of their latest blow to their play-off chances.

Here’s our predicted Seasiders starting XI and bench:

Everton loanee Harry Tyrer enjoyed a pretty strong afternoon against Stockport, and made a number of good saves before the eventual goals.

1. Harry Tyrer

Everton loanee Harry Tyrer enjoyed a pretty strong afternoon against Stockport, and made a number of good saves before the eventual goals. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

If Odel Offiah isn't ready to feature, Jordan Gabriel could be handed an opportunity at right back.

2. Jordan Gabriel

If Odel Offiah isn't ready to feature, Jordan Gabriel could be handed an opportunity at right back. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Olly Casey made some uncharacteristic errors against Stockport at the weekend.

3. Olly Casey

Olly Casey made some uncharacteristic errors against Stockport at the weekend. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Matthew Pennington could potentially return from injury on Tuesday after spending the last few weeks back in training.

4. Matthew Pennington

Matthew Pennington could potentially return from injury on Tuesday after spending the last few weeks back in training. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

Hayden Coulson could start at left back if James Husband is unavailable.

5. Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson could start at left back if James Husband is unavailable. Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd

Rob Apter was introduced off the bench against Stockport, but couldn't have too much of an impact.

6. Rob Apter

Rob Apter was introduced off the bench against Stockport, but couldn't have too much of an impact. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

