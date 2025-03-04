Steve Bruce was left frustrated as he admits Blackpool didn’t do enough to claim more than a point in their 0-0 stalemate with Peterborough United.

Half chances came the way of both sides, but neither could create anything truly substantial – with the two clubs set to endure similar ends to the campaign in mid table.

The result marks the Seasiders’ 11th home draw of the season so far, with a lack of winning edge at Bloomfield Road remaining an issue despite a recent victory against strugglers Crawley Town.

“It’s one of those draw where it was a draw,” Bruce said.

“In the first half we shaded, and in the second half they shaded it, if we’re honest. It’s a bit of a frustration. The only good thing for me is defensively we were a lot better.

“It wasn’t great to watch if we are brutally honest. I think we had enough control but we became edgy in the final third. Our decision making at the crucial time wasn’t quite there.

“There was nothing in it. It was a disappointing display from us. We were much better defensively but made the wrong decisions in the final third.

“We’ve spoken about the draws many times, and we’re setting records which nobody wants. There have been games where we have been close, but today we didn’t do enough to win the game based on that performance.

“The frustration for everyone is the anxiousness of us in the final third.

“That’s the division, there’s not a lot in it, and that’s what we’re up against. At the end of the day, we’ve not been good at home to beat these teams, and that’s what we’ve got to take on board.”