Blackpool made three changes for their midweek 0-0 stalemate against Peterborough United.

Jordan Gabriel came into the team for CJ Hamilton in the right wing-back role in a tactical move by Steve Bruce, while Matthew Pennington and Elkan Baggott replaced Odel Offiah and James Husband after the pair suffered knocks in Saturday afternoon’s 2-1 defeat away to Stockport County.

The latter of the two was fit enough to be named on the bench for the visit of the Posh, but the Seasiders’ Brighton & Hove Albion loanee dropped out of the matchday squad completely.

Discussing the changes he made to his team, Blackpool boss Steve Bruce said: “Odel had a knock, but I’ve just given Hubby (James Husband) the night off. He’s played a lot of games, so we’ve given him the night off.

“Elkan (Baggott) was as fresh as a daisy. Defensively, in the first half in particular, it wasn’t a problem. It was our decision making in the final third that wasn’t good enough.”

Bruce believes Offiah will be in a position to return to action when the Seasiders travel to Oakwell to face Barnsley at the weekend.

The 64-year-old was also pleased to be able to welcome Pennington back to action, with Tuesday night being the defender’s first outing since January due to injury.

“Statistics tell you when he’s in the team, we don’t lose many and defensively we’re better,” he added.

“He certainly gives us experience, which he certainly did today (against Peterborough).”