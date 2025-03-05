Gallery: 23 photos of the Blackpool faithful that sum up the mood during the Peterborough United draw

By Amos Wynn
Published 5th Mar 2025, 16:00 BST
Blackpool fans were forced to endure another difficult night at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders’ 0-0 stalemate against Peterborough United was their 11th home draw of the campaign so far, leaving them firmly sat in mid table and 13 points off the League One play-offs.

Both teams had half chances, but neither created anything substantial to claim a victory.

Here’s the best fan photos from another draw on the Fylde Coast:

Seasiders supporters were left disappointed by another home draw.

1. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters were left disappointed by another home draw. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

2. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters were left disappointed by another home draw. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

3. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters were left disappointed by another home draw. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

4. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters were left disappointed by another home draw. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

5. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters were left disappointed by another home draw. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

6. Blackpool fans

Seasiders supporters were left disappointed by another home draw. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob

