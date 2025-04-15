Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool welcome one of League One’s most high-profile clubs to Bloomfield Road on Easter Monday.

Since being taken over by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney back in 2021, Wrexham haven’t been short of attention - as they have rocketed their way up the football pyramid.

The Welsh outfit’s recent rise has been documented by a popular Disney documentary, with the cameras set to capture their upcoming trip to the Fylde Coast.

On the back of their recent promotions from both the National League and League Two, Phil Parkinson’s side are looking to go up once again, and currently sit second in the third tier with just four games remaining.

The involvement of Reynolds and McElhenney have allowed Wrexham to bring some standout names to the Racecourse Ground over the last few years.

In January, Jay Rodriguez became the latest player to drop down a level to experience life in North Wales, following in the footsteps of the likes of Steven Fletcher and James McClean.

Other high-profile figures have also been linked with the club in recent times, Jamie Vardy and Gareth Bale.

The most recent name to be thrown into the hat is Real Madrid legend, four-time Champions League winner, and World Cup champion Sergio Ramos - who is currently with Monterrey in Mexico.

Speaking to Bet365, former Liverpool striker Fernando Morientes made the link, stating: “Could we see Sergio Ramos at Wrexham? Well, once you leave Real Madrid and that top media spotlight, you have a lot of choice.

“He chose, for example, to go to Sevilla because he's from Seville and he really wanted to go back.

“Then he left Seville and now he has decided to go to Mexico. I imagine it was a friendship with some of the directors. There's no special connection there before but it's another step in his career, steps with less responsibility, less pressure, more on a personal level.

“He wanted to live a different experience, and if the experience gives him the chance to be happy on a personal level, more than a sporting one, go for it. If that's the case with Wrexham, too, it'll probably be a good thing.”

EFL clubs attracting interest from Real Madrid legends

Luca Modric is set to become a minority owner at Swansea City. | Getty Images

A Real Madrid legend who has already shown his commitment to an EFL club is Luka Modric.

It was announced on Monday that the Croatia international had become an “investor and co-owner” with a minority stake in Championship side Swansea City.

“This is an exciting opportunity. Swansea has a strong identity, an incredible fanbase, and the ambition to compete at the highest level,” he said.

“Playing at the highest level, I believe I can provide my experience to the club. My goal is to support the club's growth in a positive way and to help to build an exciting future.”

Busy Easter period

Automatic promotion odds: 4/11.

While no one quite to Ramos’ calibre is at Wrexham just yet, it will still be a tough task for Blackpool next week.

The pair last met on Boxing Day at the Racecourse Ground - where the Seasiders matched the Welsh outfit for long periods, with the fixture ultimately only decided by a late controversial penalty decision, which saw the game end 2-1.

Prior to the visit of The Red Dragons, Steve Bruce’s side travel to Stevenage on Good Friday.

Blackpool had no game at the weekend, but no doubt would’ve been eager to play and put things right on the back of their 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United earlier this month.

That match, alongside results elsewhere, left any hopes of a late play-off push looking unlikely for the Seasiders, with nine points now separating them from sixth place Reading, while Leyton Orient, Bolton Wanderers and Huddersfield Town also remain above them.

