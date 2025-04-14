League One's dirtiest teams - with Blackpool's bookings compared to likes of Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic

By Amos Wynn
Published 14th Apr 2025, 17:00 BST
Managing bookings and suspensions is always a key part of any season.

A few players have missed various matches due to both yellow and red cards this season – with the most recent being Jake Beesley.

The striker will now miss the Good Friday trip to Stevenage after being sent off for two bookable offences against Rotherham United last weekend.

Meanwhile, Lee Evans has picked up the most yellows in the Seasiders squad, amassing 10 in total throughout the campaign so far.

On the whole, Steve Bruce’s side have a good record in the third tier, and are among the fairer teams.

Here’s a closer look at the dirtiest sides in League One based on Transfermarkt’s fair play table:

Jake Beesley was sent off in Blackpool's last outing after picking up two yellow cards.

1. Who is the dirtiest team in League One?

Yellow cards: 59 (Total booking points: 59).

2. Rotherham United (24th)

Yellow cards: 61. Red cards: 1 (Total booking points: 69).

3. Blackpool (23rd)

Yellow cards: 70 (Total booking points: 70).

4. Wrexham (22nd)

Yellow cards: 68 (Total booking points: 71).

5. Birmingham City (20th)

Yellow cards: 60. Red cards: 2 (Total booking points: 73).

6. Wycombe Wanderers (19th)

