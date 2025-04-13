Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool fans have been having their say on who should be named as the club’s player of the season.

The current campaign has just five games remaining, and unless there’s a sudden swing in momentum, it looks as if the Seasiders will fall short in their hopes of making a late push for the play-offs.

Despite a disappointing end to the season on the horizon, there’s still some positives to take from Steve Bruce’s first seven months in charge.

A number of players have stepped up under the experienced coach, and have made themselves a crucial part of the Blackpool XI.

We asked supporters who should be named as player of the season when the awards come around - and here’s what they said:

Olly Casey

Olly Casey has enjoyed a huge season in defence, and came away from Tuesday with a goal as well as a clean sheet.

The majority of the comments named Olly Casey as the standout figure in the Seasiders squad, with the 24-year-old becoming an integral figure at the back.

Since making the move to Bloomfield Road from Leeds United in 2021, the defender has grown in stature.

On the back of a loan move with Forest Green Rovers, Casey was handed a number of opportunities under Neil Critchley last season, but it’s been under Bruce where he’s become a regular starter.

Throughout the current campaign so far, he’s started 38 games in League One, scoring three goals and providing one assist. His most important stat is the fact he’s contributed 13 clean sheets - which he’s been essential to.

Discussing Casey’s importance, one fan wrote: “Could easily walk into most Championship sides outside of the top three or four. Will do well to keep him in the summer. Worth a lot more than what Joseph went for if he does go, so we better not go accepting peanuts for him.”

Another agreed that he should be the club’s player of the season, stating: “Voted for him elsewhere - Olly Casey. No contest.”

Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah made a superb powerful run into the box for Ashley Fletcher's goal, and was solid down the right side once again.

Since arriving on Deadline Day back in August, Odel Offiah has impressed in Tangerine.

The Brighton & Hove Albion loanee has really made the most of his time on the Fylde Coast, and catches the eye most weeks.

“I’ve also committed the cardinal sin of falling in love with a Loanee. Odel is just superb,” one supporter commented.

The 22-year-old was initially used as a centre back alongside Casey, and didn’t do much wrong in the role, and looked like a good fit.

Nonetheless, since making the switch to right back, he’s been able to embrace some of his standout abilities, with a great knack of being able to carry the ball up the field with some electric runs.

With 36 appearances under his belt this season, it’s hard to see Blackpool finding someone to replace him who is anywhere near the same level next year.

Albie Morgan

Albie Morgan was on hand with a perfect pass to assist Niall Ennis' goal.

Albie Morgan has made himself a key figure for the Seasiders in midfield this season.

His first campaign on the Fylde Coast following his move from Charlton Athletic showed hints of promise, but he’s been able to add consistency to that.

A Type 1 diabetes diagnosis back in October could’ve derailed him for a period; instead since returning to action, he’s produced his best football in Tangerine.

In League One, the 25-year-old has contributed seven assists and scored four goals in 31 outings, and has made himself someone that Bruce should be looking to build around.

Sonny Carey

Sonny Carey has been an in-form player across the last month for Blackpool.

A number named Sonny Carey as their player of the season, but the 24-year-old is a relatively late nomination.

During the first half of the campaign, the midfielder didn’t feature too much due to both injury and selection - and when he did, there wasn’t too much that stood out.

Since the end of January, he’s thrived under Bruce’s management, playing as a partner in the centre to Morgan and on the left side.

He’s been relentless when it has come to getting in scoring positions, and he’s got his reward on more than one occasion.

In 32 outings in total this season, Carey has been able to bag eight goals, with all of them coming from February onwards.

