Experienced EFL coach Jimmy Bell states Blackpool will look back on their loss to Rotherham United with regret - and will believe they could’ve given more.

The Seasiders were on the end of a 2-1 defeat at the New York Stadium on Saturday afternoon, after Joe Rafferty claimed a late winner for the Millers, shortly after a Sonny Carey penalty had cancelled out Hakeem Odoffin’s opener.

Alongside the loss in South Yorkshire, results elsewhere at the weekend leave Steve Bruce’s side 10th in the League One table, and six points off the final play-off spot.

Bolton Wanderers, Reading and Huddersfield Town were all victorious in their respective games, while Leyton Orient picked up a point - leaving all four above Blackpool by varied amounts.

The quartet will now also play twice before the Seasiders next take to the pitch on Good Friday, meaning the gap to sixth could be up to 12 points.

Bell gives his verdict on Blackpool’s situation

Jimmy Bell (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Former Accrington Stanley, Rochdale and Gillingham coach Bell appeared on BBC Radio Lancashire on Monday night, and shared his views on Blackpool’s current situation.

“We said just over a week ago that they had to win their two home games - and they did that,” he said.

“They put themselves in with a great chance, but the defeat at the weekend has knocked them back a bit, but they’re still in there.

“I know they’ve played a game more than everyone else. I think they just need a bit of a rest because they put a lot of effort into those two home games. Having won them, Saturday was the cup final.

“I spoke to a couple of people about the performance, and I think they’ve left a little bit on the pitch. That was their cup final. I thought everything was set up for them to win.

“I watched them against Bolton and thought they were really impressive. They surrender territory, they play a system with two strikers - it’s like a throwback. It was very good watching them.

“They will look at that game on Saturday and think they could’ve given a little bit more. It just wasn’t right.”

The story of Saturday

Due to an injury a few games into his Blackpool career following his January move, Tom Bloxham's sample size in Tangerine has been limited, but based on the early signs, the Seasiders could have a really good player on their hands.

Inside the opening seconds of the game, Ashley Fletcher forced Cameron Dawson into a save, with the Millers goalkeeper quickly coming off his line to deal with the dangerous situation.

A further chance came the way of the Blackpool striker soon after, but on this occasion he couldn’t find the target, placing a header from a Hayden Cross over the bar.

Ahead of the half hour mark, Rotherham took the lead. In the build-up to the goal, Harry Tyrer did well to deny an initial shot from Mallik Wilks, before Odoffin arrived on the rebound to smash the ball into the net.

In an immediate attempt to pull the visitors back level, Carey tried his luck from distance, but saw his attempt pushed away by Dawson.

With 10 minutes remaining of the first half, Bruce chose to bring on Tom Bloxham for Lee Evans - who had been struggling with a knock in the build-up to the fixture.

Just before the break, Tyrer was called into action to stop it from becoming 2-0, with the Everton loanee getting a hand on a shot from Louie Sibley at his front post.

The goalkeeper was also spared some blushes thanks to the linesman’s flag. After seeing a shot spilled by the 23-year-old, Wilks finished from close-range; only to have the goal quickly ruled out for offside.

Following a disappointing opening 45 minutes, Bruce opted to make three further changes at half time, with Sammy Silvera, CJ Hamilton and Beesley all coming on.

The latter of the three had his first attempt shortly after the restart, putting a half volley from the edge of the box wide of the back post.

While the alterations did result in a brighter display from Blackpool, the Millers continued to have a few chances of their own, with Tyrer doing well to stop an effort from Sam Nombe.

Meanwhile, Cameron Humphreys was also denied with a headed attempt from a corner - which went straight into the hands of the Seasiders shot stopper.

With 10 minutes left on the clock, James Husband was brought down in the box, with the referee pointing to the spot. Carey stepped up, and slotted the ball into the corner, out of the reach of the diving Dawson.

The Seasiders were soon dealt a double blow, with Beesley shown a red card for a second bookable offence, before falling behind once again, this time through Rafferty.

Just moments behind the Millers’ second goal, Tyrer had pulled out an incredible save to deny Jack Holmes.

