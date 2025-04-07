Gallery: 30 fantastic photos of the loyal Blackpool following offering their support on the road

After going behind to a Hakeem Odoffin goal in the 26th minute, the Seasiders huffed and puffed in their attempts to find an equaliser, before Sonny Carey pulled the scores level from the penalty spot.

In the final moments of normal time, the South Yorkshire outfit edged their way back in front through Joe Rafferty, just moments after substitute Jake Beesley had been sent off for a second yellow card.

Results elsewhere have seen Steve Bruce’s side drop back down to 10th after Leyton Orient drew with Wigan Athletic at Brisbane Road. Meanwhile, the gap between them and sixth place Bolton Wanderers is now six points, with the Trotters, as well as Reading, Huddersfield Town and the O’s, having a game in hand.

Here’s the best fan photos from the game at the New York Stadium:

1 . Blackpool fans Seasiders supporters made the trip to South Yorkshire. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

