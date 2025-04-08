Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce has confirmed that Kylian Kouassi is unlikely to feature again this season.

The striker has spent the campaign on loan with Salford City in League Two, but returned to Squires Gate last month to start rehabilitation after suffering a hamstring injury.

It’s not the first time the 21-year-old struggled with a problem in that area, and underwent surgery for back in the summer after his previous campaign was also brought to a premature end.

After making the move to the Peninsula Stadium back in August, Kouassi made 31 appearances for Karl Robinson’s side in all competitions, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

Before Christmas, had another hamstring scare, which ultimately didn’t prove to be serious, but his latest blow has resulted in an extended spell on the sidelines, despite not requiring further surgery.

What Bruce has said about Kouassi

Kylian Kouassi (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Seasiders head coach Bruce has confirmed the target for Kouassi is now being ready for pre-season.

“He’s here, he’s not trained with the group but he’s on the grass,” he explained.

“He’s still got a long, long way to go. He’s had a nasty tear of his hamstring, so we’ll have to box clever with that, and I don’t think he’ll be ready until next season if I’m being brutally honest. I would expect him back for pre-season.

“He’s doing a lot of work in the gym, and he’s got a lot of work ahead. He’s been plagued by injuries, which is never easy, but we’ll do our best with him.

“Salford are disappointed, of course they are. You get in a loan player, and you want them to do well, there’s nothing worse than them going back injured, but that’s football.”

Kouassi initially joined Blackpool in the summer of 2023, following the conclusion of his contract with Sutton United.

During his first season in Tangerine, the forward scored five goals and provided two assists in 24 outings in total.

