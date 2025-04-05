Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool suffered a major blow to their hopes of a late play-off push after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

After going behind to a Hakeem Odoffin goal in the 26th minute, the Seasiders huffed and puffed in their attempts to find an equaliser, before Sonny Carey pulled the scores level from the penalty spot.

In the final moments of normal time, the South Yorkshire outfit edged their way back in front through Joe Rafferty, just moments after substitute Jake Beesley had been sent off for a second yellow card.

The result sees Steve Bruce’s side drop back down to 10th after Leyton Orient drew with Wigan Athletic at Brisbane Road. Meanwhile the gap between them and sixth place Bolton Wanderers is now six points, with the Wanderers, as well as Reading, Huddersfield Town and the Os, having a game in hand.

Inside the opening seconds of the game, Ashley Fletcher forced Cameron Dawson into a save, with the Millers goalkeeper quickly coming off his line to deal with the dangerous situation.

A further chance came the way of the Blackpool striker soon after, but on this occasion he couldn’t find the target, placing a header from a Hayden Cross over the bar.

Ahead of the half hour mark, Rotherham took the lead. In the build-up to the goal, Harry Tyrer did well to deny an initial shot from Mallik Wilks, before Odoffin arrived on the rebound to smash the ball into the net.

In an immediate attempt to pull the visitors back level, Carey tried his luck from distance, but saw his attempt pushed away by Dawson.

With 10 minutes remaining of the first half, Bruce chose to bring on Tom Bloxham for Lee Evans - who had been struggling with a knock in the build-up to the fixture.

Just before the break, Tyrer was called into action to stop it from becoming 2-0, with the Everton loanee getting a hand on a shot from Louie Sibley at his front post.

The goalkeeper was also spared some blushes thanks to the linesman’s flag. After seeing a shot spilled by the 23-year-old, Wilks finished from close-range; only to have the goal quickly ruled out for offside.

Following a disappointing opening 45 minutes, Bruce opted to make three further changes at half time, with Sammy Silvera, CJ Hamilton and Beesley all coming on.

The latter of the three had his first attempt shortly after the restart, putting a half volley from the edge of the box wide of the back post.

While the alterations did result in a brighter display from Blackpool, the Millers continued to have a few chances of their own, with Tyrer doing well to stop an effort from Sam Nombe.

Meanwhile, Cameron Humphreys was also denied with a headed attempt from a corner - which went straight into the hands of the Seasiders shot stopper.

With 10 minutes left on the clock, James Husband was brought down in the box, with the referee pointing to the spot. Carey stepped up, and slotted the ball into the corner, out of the reach of the diving Dawson.

The Seasiders were soon dealt a double blow, with Beesley shown a red card for a second bookable offence, before falling behind once again, this time through Rafferty.

Just moments behind the Millers’ second goal, Tyrer had pulled out an incredible save to deny Jack Holmes.

Blackpool FC: Harry Tyrer, Odel Offiah, Olly Casey, James Husband, Hayden Coulson, Rob Apter (45’), Lee Evans (34’), Albie Morgan, Sonny Carey, Niall Ennis (45’), Ashley Fletcher (45’).

Substitutes: Richard O’Donnell, Jordan Gabriel, Matthew Pennington, Tom Bloxham (34’), Jake Beesley (45’), Sammy Silvera (45’), CJ Hamilton (45’).