Steve Bruce was left frustrated by Blackpool’s lack of energy and ability to deal with Rotherham United’s main threats in their 2-1 defeat at the New York Stadium.

After going behind to a Hakeem Odoffin goal in the 26th minute, the Seasiders huffed and puffed in their attempts to find an equaliser, before Sonny Carey pulled the scores level from the penalty spot.

In the final moments of normal time, the South Yorkshire outfit edged their way back in front through Joe Rafferty, just moments after substitute Jake Beesley had been sent off for a second yellow card.

The result sees Blackpool drop back down to 10th after Leyton Orient drew with Wigan Athletic at Brisbane Road. Meanwhile the gap between them and sixth place Bolton Wanderers is now six points, with the Wanderers, as well as Reading, Huddersfield Town and the O’s, having a game in hand.

Before the winner, Bruce believes a free kick should’ve been given in the Seasiders’ favour for a push on Odel Offiah, but still remained honest in the areas where his side fell short.

“It’s not my place to criticise referees, but it was a blatant foul - I think everyone in the ground knew that,” he said.

“Overall we still deserved something from the game, but we didn’t defend their big strength.

“What we spoke about was set pieces and it proved to be the case, and we haven’t dealt with them. To be fair, we didn’t deserve much, if we were to be brutally honest. We were really flat.

“We were better in the second half, and got ourselves back in the game, but unfortunately we didn’t defend a long hopeful punt into the box.

“We spoke about it since Tuesday and how totally different it was going to be. We haven’t defended well enough, so fair play to them.

“A lot of teams ask you the question in this league, and we’ve dealt with it, but we haven’t today.

“In the first half in particular, we were flat. Whether it was the third game in six days, whatever it was, we weren’t quite there.

“We got back into it, and thought ‘come on then, what can we do,’ so to go down in the fashion we did was disappointing because we didn’t have the energy to be the threat we have been of late.

“You don’t mind if you play well and get beat, and there’s times when we’ve done that - that’s football. We’ve beaten two of our rivals in the last week, but today was flat. It’s frustrating for everyone.”