Former striker Marko Futacs has admitted he walked out on Blackpool during the 2012-13 season as living in the town ‘really killed’ him.

The Hungarian frontman, who was signed on loan from Leicester by Paul Ince, claimed he left without telling anyone - including his parent club - because everything was ‘miserable’.

He insisted the only day of his near one-month stay that brought any form of positivity was when he visited the Pleasure Beach.

Futacs, who made four substitute appearances during his short stint at Bloomfield Road and accumulated just 67 minutes of football, made the scathing comments during an interview with our sister title, The Portsmouth News, this week.

The giant forward - who failed to score for Blackpool - was brought to these shores by Pompey in 2011 but was snapped up within a year by Leicester after a successful maiden season in English football on the south coast.

A March 2013 move to Bloomfield Road was designed to get the highly-thought-of former Werder Bremen man more game time as he struggled to make an impact at the Foxes and to help the Seasiders, who were already on their third permanent manager of the season.

Yet it clearly wasn’t a match made in heaven. Apart from a 49-minute debut against Birmingham, Ince was sparring with his use of the target man. Meanwhile, Futacs clearly failed to adjust to his new surroundings - both on and off the pitch.

Futacs: ‘Blackpool was miserable, always dark, always bad weather’

Marko Futacs made his Blackpool debut in a 1-1 draw at Birmingham in March 2012 | Dave Howarth

Speaking to The News, the Hungarian said: ‘Blackpool killed me. For me it was like winter time, it was very cold, it was raining 24 hours a day. I was there for one month, it was not good.

‘When I played at the seaside at places like Pompey and Split (Croatia), I felt much better. You know the sun is shining, you can swim or drink coffee, it’s relaxing. Blackpool was miserable, always dark, always bad weather.

‘One day after a game I just left, I didn’t talk to anyone, not the coach, anyone. I just went back to Leicester and the next Monday Leicester asked me what I was doing with them, I should still have been at Blackpool.

‘I told them “I’m back, I don't care. Just don’t put me in Blackpool again, please”. They wanted to keep me longer, but I said no.

‘While there, I stayed inside the hotel inside the stadium. That is where I lived - in the ground. That also wasn’t much fun.

‘There was a big fun park, which was the only positive thing there. I went there once, on the roller-coaster and other rides. That was my happiest day of my month in Blackpool.

‘Blackpool really killed me.’

Speaking to the Gazette at the time, Ince said it was Blackpool who decided not to extend Futacs’ one-month loan at the club.

‘We were only able to use him sparingly. He had been out for a while at Leicester. He hadn’t had much game-time,’ said Ince.

‘We were playing him for 15 or 20 minutes a game, and I didn’t think it warranted that sort of money.’

After leaving Blackpool. Futacs failed to add to his 12 Leicester appearances and was allowed to leave for free in the summer of 2014.

The now 35-year-old would go on to play for Turkish Super League club Mersin Idmanyurdu, Hajduk Split (Croatia), Fehervar, Zalaegerszegi TE (both Hungary), Olimpija Ljubljana (Slovenia), MTK and then Budapest Honved (both Hungary).

He retired last summer and has since become a football agent.

