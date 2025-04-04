Blackpool predicted XI and bench V Rotherham United: Seasiders look to continue recent surge with one change

By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
Blackpool will be determined to build on their recent run of results when they travel to the New York Stadium to take on Rotherham United this weekend.

The Seasiders have won their last three games on the bounce, with their last two victories coming against teams above them in the battle for the final spot in the top six.

Sonny Carey bagged a brace, while Olly Casey was also on the scoresheet, in a 3-0 victory over Reading on Tuesday night – which backed up their 2-1 win against Bolton Wanderers a few days before.

Maximum points on Saturday would see Blackpool match the winning run they produced back in September following Steve Bruce’s arrival on the Fylde Coast.

It will be important to claim another victory to keep the pressure on the teams above them, who will all play twice before the Seasiders’ next outing after the trip to South Yorkshire.

Here’s our predicted XI and bench to take on Rotherham:

Harry Tyrer has really excelled in the last few weeks, and has made the goalkeeper position his own.

1. Harry Tyrer

Harry Tyrer has really excelled in the last few weeks, and has made the goalkeeper position his own. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Odel Offiah has impressed throughout the entirety of the campaign while on loan from Brighton.

2. Odel Offiah

Odel Offiah has impressed throughout the entirety of the campaign while on loan from Brighton. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Olly Casey has enjoyed a huge season in defence, and came away from Tuesday with a goal as well as a clean sheet.

3. Olly Casey

Olly Casey has enjoyed a huge season in defence, and came away from Tuesday with a goal as well as a clean sheet. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
James Husband has made some big challenges while partnering Casey in the centre of defence in the last couple of games.

4. James Husband

James Husband has made some big challenges while partnering Casey in the centre of defence in the last couple of games. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Hayden Coulson enjoyed a strong evening against Reading on Tuesday night.

5. Hayden Coulson

Hayden Coulson enjoyed a strong evening against Reading on Tuesday night. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
Tom Bloxham could come into the starting XI following a quiet evening for Rob Apter against the Royals.

6. Tom Bloxham

Tom Bloxham could come into the starting XI following a quiet evening for Rob Apter against the Royals. Photo: CameraSport - Lee Parker

Photo Sales
