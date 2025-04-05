'Fragile' and 'frustrating' - Blackpool player ratings V Rotherham United as play-off hopes suffer major dent

The Millers opened the scoring ahead of the 30-minute mark, with the Seasiders defence motionless as the ball was played to the back post. Harry Tyrer did well to stop an initial effort from Mallik Wilks, before Hakeem Odoffin smashed a shot in on the rebound.
Clearly unimpressed with what he’d seen during the first half, Steve Bruce opted to bring on Sammy Silvera, CJ Hamilton and Jake Beesley at the break, adding to the the introduction of Tom Bloxham for the injured Lee Evans before that.
After a lot of huff and puff, Blackpool found themselves an equaliser in the 80th minute. Following a foul on James Husband in the box, Sonny Carey stepped up to convert from the stop.
That goal ultimately proved to be worth nothing, with a nightmare couple of moments coming the visitor’s way heading into the final moments of normal time.
First, substitute Beesley was sent off for a second bookable offence, before the Millers edged their back in front through Joe Rafferty.
Here’s how the Seasiders performed:
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.