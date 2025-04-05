'Fragile' and 'frustrating' - Blackpool player ratings V Rotherham United as play-off hopes suffer major dent

The Millers opened the scoring ahead of the 30-minute mark, with the Seasiders defence motionless as the ball was played to the back post. Harry Tyrer did well to stop an initial effort from Mallik Wilks, before Hakeem Odoffin smashed a shot in on the rebound.

Clearly unimpressed with what he’d seen during the first half, Steve Bruce opted to bring on Sammy Silvera, CJ Hamilton and Jake Beesley at the break, adding to the the introduction of Tom Bloxham for the injured Lee Evans before that.

After a lot of huff and puff, Blackpool found themselves an equaliser in the 80th minute. Following a foul on James Husband in the box, Sonny Carey stepped up to convert from the stop.

That goal ultimately proved to be worth nothing, with a nightmare couple of moments coming the visitor’s way heading into the final moments of normal time.

First, substitute Beesley was sent off for a second bookable offence, before the Millers edged their back in front through Joe Rafferty.

Here’s how the Seasiders performed:

1 . How did the Seasiders perform? Blackpool were defeated by Rotherham United at the New York Stadium. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

2 . Harry Tyrer- 6 Harry Tyrer was on hand with some really good saves but was let down by his defence for the goals. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

3 . Odel Offiah- 6 After looking more solid in recent weeks, the Seasiders back four had their fragile moments against Rotherham. Photo: CameraSport - Richard Martin-Rob Photo Sales

4 . Olly Casey- 6 Olly Casey was on hand with his usual collection of blocks and challenges, but as a unit the defence didn't feel in complete control at times. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales

5 . James Husband- 6 James Husband needed to be a bit tighter at certain times in defence, but was still on hand with some important challenges. Photo: CameraSport - Rich Linley Photo Sales