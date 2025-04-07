Steve Bruce makes admission on Blackpool defender as wait for return goes on

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool boss Steve Bruce admits he wouldn’t hesitate in calling on defender Andy Lyons if he was required before the end of the season.

The fullback’s last competitive match came back in February 2024 in a game away to Leyton Orient at Brisbane Road - where he suffered an ACL injury.

A few months after suffering the major damage to his knee, the 24-year-old has been on the long road to recovery.

Since January, Lyons has been able to partake in training, and recently picked up 45 minutes in a behind-closed-doors friendly against AFC Fylde.

What Bruce has recently said about Lyons

Contract expiry: June 30, 2026.

The Seasiders are on the search for another non-competitive game for the defender to feature in to get him closer to a first-team outing, but Bruce wouldn’t have any issues using him if he needed to, with five games of the current season remaining.

“Andy Lyons is in and around it - he needs games which we can’t provide him with at the moment, but he’s in and around the squad training every day,” he explained.

“If I had to rely on Andy then he would be involved, no hesitation.

“We’re trying for another friendly, we’ll see what we can do. It’s a difficult time to get them.”

Lyons has been with the Seasiders since 2023, having previously played for both Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers.

The former Republic of Ireland youth international has made 44 appearances, and scored six goals, during his time in Tangerine - and will be looking to build on that before the conclusion of the current campaign.

While more patience will be required for the defender, there are hopes he will be integrated into Blackpool’s matchday squad in the near future.

