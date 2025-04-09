Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steve Bruce is pleased with the way Blackpool’s loanees have developed this season.

Some of the Seasiders’ temporary players have become key to what the experienced manager has been working towards at Bloomfield Road.

While hopes of a late push for the play-offs took a blow with a defeat to Rotherham United at the weekend, those who have been on loan with the club can still take positives from their stays, even if a place in the top six isn’t achieved.

Everton’s Harry Tyrer has cemented his place as Blackpool’s number one keeper, and has grown in confidence as the season’s gone on - which has led to him admitting he’d like to return to the Fylde Coast again once the current campaign is over.

Elsewhere, Brighton & Hove Albion’s Odel Offiah has impressed at both centre back and right back throughout the season, while Stoke City striker Niall Ennis has chipped in with six goals since his January arrival.

Ipswich Town defender Elkan Baggott has been held back by injury during his time in Tangerine, but has done well when he has been able to put a run of games together.

Meanwhile, playing consistently has been an issue for Middlesbrough’s Sammy Silvera since his arrival a few months ago due to some tough competition on the wings.

Bruce has been pleased with the development of the younger loanees, and is hopeful their Blackpool stories can continue beyond this summer.

“With the young players, like the goalkeeper (Harry Tyrer), the difference is night and day,” he said last week.

“You would expect that. Odel (Offiah) is the same. Elkan (Baggott) was just getting into the team and doing okay before picking up another injury, which is unfortunate. These lads are here to learn with the experience they are getting.

Odel Offiah put in a strong shift down the right side, and came close to a goal in the second half following some sharp footwork in the box.

“With the age of them, as long as they do the right things, they can only get better by playing week in, week out. That’s what the loan system is used for.

“We’d love to keep a couple of them for sure; we’ll see what the situation is. I’m pleased with all of them, and they’re enjoying themselves.”

Fletcher’s growth in Tangerine

Ashley Fletcher was on hand with an assist and worked hard for the team throughout his stint on the pitch.

A permanent signing from the summer that has proved people wrong is Ashley Fletcher.

The striker headed to the Fylde Coast as a free agent from Watford on the back of difficult loan spells with both Wigan Athletic and Sheffield Wednesday.

It looked as if his time at Bloomfield Road was heading in a similar direction, until he turned it around just before Christmas, and has grown stronger since - resulting in a nomination for March League One Player of the Month.

“Just goes to show (what you can do with) a little bit of hard work,” Bruce added.

“That confidence, with a pat on the back now and then, and a kick up the backside, has got to Fletch because he’s playing very well.

“We’re delighted with the signings.”

