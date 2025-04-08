Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have had a mixed injury record throughout this season.

During the first half of the campaign, the Seasiders were plagued by numerous problems, with up to 10 players missing at one stage.

Following some recruitment in key areas in January, Steve Bruce has had a healthy squad to choose from for the last few months, with only one or two ruled out at a time.

Currently there’s three players who will be looking to make their return to action in the final few weeks of the season, with Blackpool’s next game set to come on Good Friday away to Stevenage.

Here’s a look at when the trio could return:

Elkan Baggott

Elkan Baggott put in a strong performance alongside Olly Casey in the heart of the Blackpool defence.

Elkan Baggott has endured his fair share of injuries since arriving on the Fylde Coast, with two separate issues wiping out pretty much his first five months with the club.

The Ipswich Town loanee has been absent once again in the last few weeks, after sustaining an ankle problem in training following last month’s game against Northampton Town.

When discussing the problem at the time, Bruce stated it wasn’t as serious as his earlier injuries, and expected the 22-year-old to feature again in Tangerine this season.

Last week, the Blackpool boss stated he expected to see Baggott back in some form of training ahead of the trip to the Lamex Stadium.

Josh Onomah

Things haven't really clicked for Josh Onomah on the Fylde Coast since his arrival in October.

Josh Onomah is also expected back on the grass this week following his latest injury blow.

Like Baggott, the 27-year-old suffered a knock in training that has kept him out of action since the Seasiders’ 2-0 victory at Sixfields.

The midfielder initially penned a short-deal with the Fylde Coast outfit back in October following a trial period, before later extending his stay for the remainder of the season.

Prior to linking-up with Blackpool, Onomah had gone over 12 months without a club on the back of his exit from Preston North End in the summer of 2023.

Despite initially joining the Seasiders on trial under the management of Neil Critchley, the former England youth international was handed an additional boost when his former Aston Villa and Sheffield Wednesday boss Bruce was appointed as the League One club’s new head coach at the beginning of September.

It him some time to get up to speed, but he was able to show a glimpse of his quality with a goal in a 2-1 victory over Shrewsbury Town before Christmas.

A rare run in the starting XI was then cut short due to a hip injury sustained in a game away to Reading, and since then he’s been limited to minutes off the bench.

In total, he’s only been able to feature 16 times in all competitions, with his last start coming in the fixture at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

When discussing the latest injury status of Onomah and Baggott last week, Bruce said: “I expect to see them within the next week or so, Josh in particular. They’re the only ones missing at the moment, so hopefully by the end of next week (they’ll be in training) with no game, but certainly by the end of the week after that.”

Andy Lyons

Contract expiry: June 30, 2026.

It’s been a long 14 months for Andy Lyons. The defender suffered an ACL injury away to Leyton Orient back in February 2024, and hasn’t featured in a competitive game since.

The 24-year-old has undergone a long process to get back in a position to play, with the latest step being a friendly game against Fylde last month.

Ideally, Blackpool would like to get more minutes in the tank for Lyons before putting him in the first-team, but Bruce has recently admitted he wouldn’t hesitate in using him if he was required.

The recent blow to the Seasiders’ top six hopes could make it more likely that the fullback could be handed some game time before the season is over in order to get him ready for the 2025/26 campaign.

When discussing Lyons’ situation, Bruce said: “Andy Lyons is in and around it - he needs games which we can’t provide him with at the moment, but he’s in and around the squad training every day. If I had to rely on Andy then he would be involved, no hesitation.

“We’re trying for another friendly, we’ll see what we can do. It’s a difficult time to get them.”

