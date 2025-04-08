Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool have had mixed results when it’s come to managerial appointments in their recent history.

Steve Bruce is currently at the helm at Bloomfield Road, and has proven to be a popular figure in his time with the club so far.

While the Seasiders look set to miss out on a place in the League One play-offs this time around, the experienced coach has produced plenty of positives that could provide success in the future.

The 64-year-old follows a mix of managerial success stories and major flops on the Fylde Coast.

Here’s where Blackpool’s last 12 head coaches are now:

Neil Critchley

After being sacked by Blackpool just two league games into the current campaign, Neil Critchley swiftly returned to work.

The 46-year-old, who had previously guided the Seasiders to promotion during his first spell at Bloomfield Road, was appointed as Hearts head coach back in October.

While he was unable to guide the Edinburgh outfit past the first round of the Europa Conference League, the club have risen up the SPL table from when he first took over, and currently sit in sixth.

In the role, Critchley currently has a win percentage of 46.9 in all competitions.

Mick McCarthy

Mick McCarthy (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Experienced manager Mick McCarthy was appointed as Blackpool boss in January 2023, but didn’t last long, with the 66-year-old unable to change the Seasiders’ fortunes for the better in the face of Championship relegation.

The former Wolves and Ipswich coach hasn’t been involved in the game since, but he is set to become the focus of a new film, Saipan, where he will be portrayed by Steve Coogan.

The movie will focus on McCarthy’s falling out with Republic of Ireland captain Roy Keane in the lead up to the 2002 World Cup.

Michael Appleton

Michael Appleton (Photographer Dave Howarth/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Michael Appleton returned for a second stint at Bloomfield Road in the summer of 2022, after previously departing the club after a matter of months in his first spell.

On this occasion, it was the club’s decision to part ways, with McCarthy coming in as his replacement.

Since leaving the Fylde Coast, the former Manchester United academy player has endured an unsuccessful stint with Charlton Athletic, and has recently taken over at Shrewsbury Town until the end of the season - with the Shropshire outfit looking destined for the drop.

Simon Grayson

Simon Grayson (Photographer Kevin Barnes/CameraSport)

Simon Grayson’s second spell as Seasiders head coach came to an end in 2020 - just before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following his exit, he made the short move to Fleetwood Town, before embracing a complete change of scenery.

Between 2022 and 2023, he took charge of Indian Super League side Bengaluru FC, winning the Durand Cup in his first year.

Meanwhile, earlier this year, the 55-year-old made the move to Nepal to join Lalitpur City.

Terry McPhillips

McPhillips is back in the EFL with Forest Green

Terry McPhillips was at the helm at Bloomfield Road between 2018 and 2019.

Since departing the Fylde Coast, he’s worked under Robbie Fowler at East Bengal, coached at Southport in National League North, and acted as Forest Green Rovers’ chief scout.

The 56-year-old has been at Oldham Athletic since last year as head of recruitment.

Gary Bowyer

Gary Bowyer (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Despite being at the club in difficult circumstances, Gary Bowyer guided Blackpool to League Two play-off success during his time on the Fylde Coast.

After departing the Seasiders in 2018, the 53-year-old managed Bradford City, Salford City and Dundee, before a period away from coaching.

Towards the end of 2024, he returned to the dugout with Burton Albion, where he is currently trying to help the Brewers to League One survival.

Neil McDonald

Neil McDonald has held a number of roles since his time with Blackpool.

The 59-year-old has worked as an assistant at several EFL clubs, as well as spending time in Ireland with Limerick and India - with both Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

McDonald currently works under former Hull City boss Phil Brown at Kidderminster Harriers in National League North.

Lee Clark

Ex-Newcastle United midfielder Lee Clark was in charge of Blackpool for a spell during the 2014/15 campaign, and went on to coach Kilmarnock, Bury and Blyth Spartans in the years after his Bloomfield Road departure.

In more recent times, the 52-year-old has explored more roles abroad, working for Al Merrikh in Sudan and Al Ittihad in Oman.

Clark’s most recent stint in the dugout came to an end in 2022.

Jose Riga

Rose Riga had a short-lived spell with the Seasiders back in 2014, with his only other EFL role coming with Charlton Athletic two years later.

The 67-year-old has held a number of other coaching roles in a range of other countries, and is currently the assistant for Belgium’s U21s side.

Barry Ferguson

Barry Ferguson (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images) | Getty Images

In recent times, the likes of David Dunn, Stephen Dobbie and Richard Keogh have all taken interim charge of Blackpool.

Barry Ferguson’s time as caretaker coach lasted significantly longer, as the ex-Birmingham and Blackburn Rovers midfielder took on his first role in the dugout.

Since then, he’s held a number of roles in Scotland, but his biggest came this year.

Ferguson is back in an interim role, having been named as Rangers boss until the end of the current season. The 47-year-old knows the Glasgow outfit well, having progressed through the club’s youth system before spending the majority of his playing career at Ibrox.

Paul Ince

Following his Seasiders sacking in 2014 after a less than 12 months with the club, it took Paul Ince a while to find his next managerial job.

The 57-year-old took over at Reading in 2022, initially on an interim basis, before parting ways with the Royals the following year.

Ian Holloway

Ian Holloway guided Blackpool to the Premier League during his time in charge.

Ian Holloway achieved legendary status on the Fylde Coast by guiding Blackpool to the Premier League.

In the years after his Seasiders exit, the 62-year-old took charge of Crystal Palace, Millwall, QPR and Grimsby Town, before taking time away from the dugout.

He returned to management last year with Swindon Town, and has been a success with the Robins so far, guiding the Wiltshire outfit away from League Two relegation - which has earned him an extended deal.

