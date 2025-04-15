Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The annual figures showing the agent fees spent by each club across the EFL have been revealed.

Across League One, a total of £7,582,927 was spent between February 2, 2024 and February 3, 2025.

Out of that, Huddersfield Town paid the highest amount of fees, with a total of £1,160,403 coming out of the John Smith’s Stadium throughout the most-recent summer and winter transfer windows.

There is quite a large drop off between the Terriers and Wrexham - who have spent the second most in the division.

On the back of their promotion from League Two, the Welsh outfit have spent £784,535 on agent fees, as they have brought several high-profile names to the Racecourse Ground.

Despite spending a considerable amount to fund their escape from League One, Birmingham City are only third on the list with £589, 728.

Blackpool’s agent fees

After a tough start to life at Bloomfield Road, Ashley Fletcher has really kicked on and has become a reliable figure up front - with 11 goals under his belt in the league.

Meanwhile, further down, Blackpool’s agent fees for the last two transfer windows come to £375, 432.

Back in the summer, the Seasiders added Jordan Rhodes, Ashley Fletcher and Lee Evans to their ranks on free transfers, while Zac Ashworth, Hayden Coulson and Elliot Embleton were all recruited for undisclosed fees.

The club also utilised the loan market, with Elkan Baggott, Dom Ballard, Harry Tyrer and Odel Offiah all making the move to the Fylde Coast.

Following the appointment of Steve Bruce in September and a change of playing style, Blackpool went out in January looking to fill some key positions that they had previously neglected.

Tom Bloxham was the Seasiders’ only permanent addition during the winter transfer window, with the 21-year-old joining for an undisclosed fee from Shrewsbury Town, while Sammy Silvera and Niall Ennis were both added on loan.

Where the Seasiders place

Blackpool have spent the seventh-most on agent fees in League One, with Bolton Wanderers (£471,992), Charlton Athletic (£430, 596) and Stockport County (£421,077) all spending more.

When it comes to the lower end of the table, Shrewsbury Town are bottom, with just £76,161.

Exeter City were the only other team to spend under the £100k mark, parting ways with £99,801.

