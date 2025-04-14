Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool were handed an unwanted weekend off - as they were forced to sit back and watch how others got on.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Seasiders would’ve no doubt been eager to play and put things right on the back of their 2-1 defeat to Rotherham United earlier this month.

That match, alongside results elsewhere, left any hopes of a late play-off push looking unlikely for Steve Bruce’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the back of their trip to South Yorkshire, the teams above them in the table were able to extend their advantage further after playing their games in hand last Tuesday.

Now, Blackpool are the side that have played one less fixture, after their meeting with Birmingham City was pushed back due to the Blues participation in the EFL Trophy final - which they lost 2-0 to Peterborough United.

Here’s what unfolded over the weekend - and where it leaves things:

Northampton Town 0-0 Reading

Reading drew with Northampton Town (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images) | Getty Images

A few weeks ago, a defeat to Blackpool looked as if it could’ve been the start of a collapse for Reading, especially with troubles still ongoing off the pitch at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Instead they have been able to kick on and put themselves in pole position for the final place in the play-offs.

While they did drop points in a stalemate with Northampton Town at Sixfields on Saturday, they still have three point advantage on the team in seventh, and are nine clear of the Seasiders in 10th.

Noel Hunt’s side are at home to Lincoln City on Friday, and travel to Mansfield Town on Easter Monday.

Reading points total with four games remaining: 69.

Crawley Town 1-3 Leyton Orient

At one stage, it also seemed as if Leyton Orient had fallen off at the wrong time, but have been able to pick themselves back up and put themselves in a great position heading into the run-in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richie Wellens’ side moved up to seventh with a 3-1 win away to strugglers Crawley Town, and are three off Reading and six clear of Blackpool.

Orient welcome Barnsley to Brisbane Road on Good Friday, before travelling to strugglers Cambridge United on Easter Monday.

Leyton Orient points total with four games remaining: 66.

Barnsley 4-1 Bolton Wanderers

Bolton Wanderers have struggled in their last two games. After losing to Rotherham United last Tuesday, they were battered by Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday afternoon.

Back-to-back wins following their defeat to Bruce’s side last month had looked to have swung momentum back in their favour, but that has not been the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They now find themselves in eighth due to having a far worse goal difference than Orient, but remain just three points off sixth.

Steven Schumacher’s side on promotion-fighting Wycombe Wanderers on Good Friday, before travelling to Lincoln City a few days later.

Bolton Wanderers points total with four games remaining: 66.

Burton Albion 3-0 Huddersfield Town

Gary Bowyer’s Burton Albion moved themselves out of the relegation zone with a big win over Huddersfield Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Terriers have really struggled in recent times, winning just one of their last five. Their focus very much seems to be on preparing for next season, with Jon Worthington put in charge on an interim basis a few weeks ago following the sacking of Michael Duff.

Huddersfield find themselves five points off sixth spot, and four clear of Blackpool.

The West Yorkshire outfit could get themselves back on track on Good Friday, as they welcome strugglers Cambridge to the John Smith’s Stadium, before travelling to Stockport on Easter Monday.

Huddersfield Town points total with four games remaining: 64.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The situation for Blackpool

A feeling of frustration must still be rife at Squires Gate following the Rotherham defeat. While it’d still be a tall order to get the play-offs, six points off six with a game in hand would at least still the prospect of remaining alive until the final day.

It’d take a miracle for the Seasiders’ campaign to be extended, but they can’t give up on it or get too down hearted.

Results over the Easter period could mathematically end their slim hopes, so they’ve got to make sure they do their job to at least make sure it’s games elsewhere that are ultimately costly.

Blackpool points total with five games left: 60.

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool faithful name nominees for player of the season - with 'no contest' for one.