Mark Crook | N/A

The story of a former Blackpool footballer who had a huge impact on the game is set to be told.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mark Crook represented the Seasiders over 50 times between 1925 and 1928, before going to play for Swindon Town, Wolves and Luton Town.

After hanging up his boots, the forward became a pioneering figure as a scout, which will now be recognised with two upcoming projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first is a blue plaque that will be placed at Cortonwood Miners’ Welfare in Brampton on May 30 at 2pm. The site is the former home of Wolves Juniors and Wath Wanderers - which was one of the feeder teams for the midlands outfit, with young talent supplied to the club from 1939 until the mid 1970s.

Meanwhile, a book chronicling Crook’s achievements in the game will also be released later this year.

Research by football historian Chris Brook and Barnsley Chronicle journalist Ashley Ball have revealed that he discovered over 100 professional footballers up until his death in 1977, including World Cup winner Ron Flowers, FA Cup final winning hero Alan Sunderland and one-time British transfer record holder Steve Daley.

‘Feeding The Wolves: The story of Mark Crook and the Wath Wanderer’ will feature interviews with the latter, as well as Gerry Taylor, Bob Hatton, Ken Knighton, John Galley, Jim Barron and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

World Cup winner could’ve followed different path

Peter Mooney: "Our very own World Cup winner and man of the match, Alan Ball. My absolute footballing hero."

One player scouted by Crook was Alan Ball - with the former Seasider keen for Wolves to add him to their ranks.

Before making the move to Bloomfield Road, the midfielder was sent down to a trial at Molineux, but the Old Gold didn’t take him - with the upcoming book sharing further detail of this story.

Ball would go on to play for Blackpool between 1962 and 1966 initially, during which time he became a World Cup winner with England.

He would later go on to represent the likes of Everton and Arsenal before returning for a second stint in Tangerine in 1980, as well as managing the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To express an interest in buying a copy of Feeding The Wolves: The story of Mark Crook and the Wath Wanderer, email Chris at: [email protected].