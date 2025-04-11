Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool could be close to the stage of the current season where their focus starts switching to next one.

The Seasiders’ 2-1 defeat away to Rotherham United last weekend was a damaging blow to their hopes to make a late push for the play-offs.

By the time Steve Bruce’s side next take to the pitch, they could be up to 11 points off sixth place, with only five fixtures remaining.

Since being appointed in September, it’s been clear what the experienced head coach wants to do, and there’s been some positive steps towards that.

While this season could end in disappointment, there’s still plenty to build on for the future, and some key players are already at the club.

Who should Blackpool build their team around?

Harry Tyrer has really excelled in the last few weeks, and has made the goalkeeper position his own.

Harry Tyrer

We’ll start with a player who isn’t even officially Blackpool’s.

Harry Tyrer endured a difficult start to his loan spell with the Seasiders. His lack of EFL experience was clear to see, with a nervousness when it came to commanding in his own box.

Throughout the last month, the 23-year-old has proved a lot of people wrong. He looks a lot stronger and appears to have found his confidence.

Even back in January many wouldn’t have called for him to return in the future, but now it feels like a must.

Bruce wants the Everton youngster back next season, Tyrer has admitted himself he’d like to return, and a lot of supporters would be in agreement too, so it’s now up to the club to make it happen.

The reason why it would be good to build around him is because he’s already overcome his toughest days with Blackpool, so now it’s time to enjoy the long-term benefits.

Olly Casey

Olly Casey has been Blackpool's player of the season. The centre back has been a rock at the back, and will no doubt attract interest from elsewhere. It will be essential for the Seasiders to keep hold of him.

Olly Casey has been a rock at the back this season at the heart of the Seasiders defence.

He’s been the constant in the back four under Steve Bruce, and has been able to form partnerships with a number of different people.

In the air he’s hard to beat, with a number of dangerous situations dealt with via his head.

He will no doubt attract interest from elsewhere, so it will be key for Blackpool to keep hold of him and build that defensive structure around him going forward.

If he does stay in the long-term, it won’t be too long until he will be wearing that captain’s armband.

Sonny Carey

Sonny Carey has been an in-form player across the last month for Blackpool.

For a long time, it seemed as if Sonny Carey would be a nearly man at Bloomfield Road, with the potential there, but maybe not the consistency.

The midfielder certainly wins the award of most improved under Bruce this season, and has been unplayable at times in the last few months.

He looks like someone that has truly found their confidence and it would be a crying shame for Blackpool to lose him now.

The club simply have to tie him down to a new deal in order to place him at the centre of their future plans.

Based on what he had delivered before Bruce’s arrival, it’s understandable why his contract has been allowed to run, but the club must now do everything in their power to keep hold of him.

Albie Morgan

Albie Morgan has enjoyed a strong second season with the Seasiders.

Albie Morgan has been a real magician for the Seasiders in midfield, and has made himself someone to build around going forward.

Like Casey, you’d imagine other clubs will be looking at him, but it’ll be essential for Blackpool to keep hold of him and give him the keys in the centre of the pitch.

The 25-year-old’s first 12 months on the Fylde Coast were a bit hit and miss, but the ex-Charlton Athletic man has firmly found his feet at Bloomfield Road now.

Rob Apter

Rob Apter continues to be a bright spark for the Seasiders down the right side with his deliveries into the box.

There's been plenty to like from Rob Apter in his first season as a regular in the Blackpool XI. The way he’s progressed through various loan spells has changed the club’s thought process on how best to develop their young talents.

After winning League Two Young Player of the Year with Tranmere Rovers last season, the 21-year-old was firmly ready to step up for the Seasiders.

There’s clearly something about, and plenty of talent to work with.

Something that has held him back is the amount of football he has been expected to play, with his energy levels and output suffering at times.

A rest in the summer will do him good, but the experience he has picked up will bring a long-term benefit, and help him to compete in the same number of games going forward.

Tom Bloxham

Tom Bloxham (7/10), Sammy Silvera and CJ Hamilton (both 6/10), Jordan Gabriel (N/A).

Due to an injury a few games into his Blackpool career following his January move, Tom Bloxham's sample size in Tangerine has been limited, but based on the early signs, the Seasiders could have a really good player on their hands.

While he was signed as a winger, the 21-year-old has mainly been used as a striker for Bruce.

He seems to have everything in his lock. He’s the right size, he’s fast, and he’s got that bit of flair that can excite a stadium.

