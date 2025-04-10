Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool have a number of big contract decisions to make this summer.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up to nine permanent players could depart Bloomfield Road once the current campaign concludes, alongside the five loanees who have been spending time on the Fylde Coast.

Seasiders head coach Steve Bruce has openly made admissions about the futures of some, in terms of either a desire to keep them or if their time in Tangerine is already over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s the order of priority that contract talks should follow in reverse order:

Mackenzie Chapman

TransferMarkt value: £62.4k | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Mackenzie Chapman has been Blackpool’s third choice goalkeeper for the last few seasons, and hasn’t really looked close to getting a game.

He did briefly leave the club last summer, before extending for another 12 months. It’s one of those decisions that won’t be too noticeable one way or the other.

Jordan Rhodes

Jordan Rhodes

Following a successful loan spell, Jordan Rhodes penned a one-year permanent deal with the Seasiders last summer, but things unfortunately didn’t work out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The striker was sent out to Mansfield Town during the winter transfer window due to a shortage of game time at Bloomfield Road, and from what he said after, he wasn’t too happy with his limited role in Bruce’s starting XI.

Ollie Norburn

In the same situation to Rhodes, Ollie Norburn was loaned out to Wigan Athletic back in January due to a lack of match action on the Fylde Coast.

Around that time, Bruce admitted the midfielder had probably played his last game in Tangerine, despite a one-year option existing to keep him.

Josh Onomah

Josh Onomah, Sammy Silvera and Jake Beesley (All 6/10), James Husband (N/A).

It’s not really worked out for Josh Onomah at Blackpool. Joining the club on the back of over 12 months without a club was always going to be a big ask for the former Tottenham Hotspur youngster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, he’s just not been able to get his fitness up, with a few injuries stopping him from showcasing his talent.

It would’ve been a tough call in January on whether to extend his deal for the remainder of the season, but it might be a slightly easier choice this time around.

Jake Beesley

Jake Beesley was an unused substitute on Tuesday night.

Jake Beesley was a good source of goals for Blackpool last season. He was, and still is, a different kind of option, and is handy when it comes to launching the ball into the box.

Under Bruce, there’s been less of that approach, meaning the striker’s strengths aren't played to in the same way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Beesley could still have a role to play for the club, but equally it could be a natural time for the two parties to go their separate ways.

Richard O’Donnell

Since joining Blackpool in the summer of 2023, Richard O’Donnell has been a solid back-up option for the club, but his extended runs in the first-team have shown he’s nothing more than that.

The 36-year-old is a good figure to have around, and it wouldn’t do any harm to offer him another 12 months.

Jordan Gabriel

Jordan Gabriel has had to mainly feature off the bench in recent months.

At one point last summer it seemed crucial that the Seasiders kept hold of Jordan Gabriel following interest from elsewhere. Now, 12 months on, the situation has changed a bit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A dip in form towards the end of last year cost the 26-year-old his place in the starting XI, and he’s managed to reclaim it on a regular basis since.

It could be a case where the fullback has reached the natural conclusion of his time in Tangerine, but equally when on form he’s still a very good player, and is someone that could be important in a future play-off push.

Matthew Pennington

With Elkan Baggott a doubt due to a twisted ankle, Matthew Pennington could come back into the starting XI.

Despite enduring a tough start to the current season, there’s no doubting Matthew Pennington is a solid defensive option for Blackpool.

The one-year option in his contract should definitely be exercised to keep him at the club next year.

Sonny Carey

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sonny Carey has enjoyed his best run of form at Bloomfield Road in the last month, and was on hand with a brace against Reading.

Sonny Carey has played himself into a position where contract talks are very much in his hands.

The midfielder has been the true success story of Bruce’s time in charge so far, and has performed on a consistent basis.

There is no doubt that Carey is the main priority when it comes to contract talks, and losing him on a free would be a massive blow.

Your next story from the Gazette: Assessment issued on when Blackpool striker can be expected back amid latest injury.