Steve Bruce has proven to be a popular figure at Blackpool during his time with the club so far.

The 64-year-old was appointed by the Seasiders back in September, and has spent his first seven months in charge laying foundations for the future.

While results have been inconsistent and there’s been a lack of winning edge at time, a change of system and some new signings have provided some hope in terms of what could come in the long-term.

It seems unlikely that Blackpool will reach the play-offs this time around, so the club will be determined not to extend their stay in the third tier beyond three years.

During his time in charge so far, Bruce has claimed maximum points in 17 of his 41 games in charge, leaving him with a win percentage of 41.5.

Here’s how his record compares to some of those that came before:

Neil Critchley (Second spell)

Neil Critchley's last game in charge of Blackpool came against Stockport (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport) | CameraSport -

Neil Critchley was unable to replicate his past success after being appointed as Seasiders head coach for a second time in the summer of 2023.

His side missed out on a place in the play-offs in the final days of last season, and he was sacked just two league matches into the current campaign.

He departed the Fylde Coast with a win percentage of 43.8.

Mick McCarthy

1.56 points-per-game | Getty Images

Experienced manager Mick McCarthy was appointed as Blackpool boss in January 2023, but didn’t last long, with the 66-year-old unable to change the Seasiders’ fortunes for the better in the face of Championship relegation.

His time at Bloomfield Road was a disaster, with only two victories coming his way in 14 games, leaving him with a win percentage of 14.3 percent.

Michael Appleton (Second spell)

Michael Appleton. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images).

Prior to his return to Blackpool in 2022, Michael Appleton was already an unpopular figure due to his sudden departure just under a decade before.

It’s safe to say, the gamble of appointing him again didn’t go to plan, with the now-Shrewsbury Town boss having a win percent of 24.1 percent before his January sacking.

Neil Critchley

Critchley’s first spell at Bloomfield Road saw Blackpool earn promotion to the Championship via the League One play-offs, before enjoying a solid campaign in England’s second tier.

The now-Hearts head coach departed the Seasiders in the summer of 2022 to become Steven Gerrard’s assistant at Aston Villa, but didn’t last long at Villa Park due to the Liverpool legend getting the sack.

His win percentage in his initial stint in the Blackpool dugout was actually lower than his second, with a record of 43.1.

Simon Grayson (Second spell)

Simon Grayson (Photographer Kevin Barnes/CameraSport)

In a theme of reappointing old managers, Simon Grayson’s return to the Fylde Coast didn’t work out.

After previously being a success in the dugout between 2006 and 2008, after transitioning to the role after playing for the club, the 55-year-old couldn’t replicate his earlier success of guiding the club to League One play-off success.

He was sacked in February 2020 with a win percentage of 34.2 percent.

Terry McPhillips

Terry McPhillips was at the helm at Bloomfield Road between 2018 and 2019, after previously holding other roles with the club.

The 56-year-old’s win percentage for his time in charge of the Seasiders was 36.2.

Gary Bowyer

Gary Bowyer won the League Two play-offs with Blackpool in May 2017. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Despite being at the club in difficult circumstances, Gary Bowyer guided Blackpool to League Two play-off success during his time on the Fylde Coast.

The 53-year-old, who is now in charge of Burton Albion, had a 39.1 win percentage during his time with the Seasiders between 2016 and 2018.

Neil McDonald

Neil McDonald had a win percentage of 26 percent in the season Blackpool were relegated to League Two.

Lee Clark

Lee Clark endured a tough time at Bloomfield Road, producing just three wins in 32 games, leaving him with a win percentage of nine percent.

Lee Clark (Photographer Chris Vaughan/CameraSport) | CameraSport - Chris Vaughan

Jose Riga

Jose Riga’s time at Blackpool lasted just 15 games, during which time the club only picked up maximum points on just one occasion, which translates as a 6.7 win percentage.

