Ex-Celtic wonderkid's mixed fortunes since Blackpool exit after recent career-first

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

‘Never fall in love with a loan player’ - It’s easier said than done.

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blackpool are set to find themselves in a position of heartbreak once again in the next few weeks, as they prepare to bid farewell to some of their standout individuals from this season.

Harry Tyrer in goal has developed as the campaign has progressed, and has become a popular figure on the Fylde Coast in the last couple of months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 23-year-old has made it clear he’d like to return to Bloomfield Road, and while head coach Steve Bruce has said the same thing, it will all depend on what Everton are thinking.

Meanwhile, it’s more than likely Odel Offiah won’t be in Tangerine next year. The Brighton & Hove Albion defender has been a sensation for Blackpool, and will no doubt attract interest from clubs higher up the pyramid.

As for Niall Ennis, it’s certainly unclear what will happen with him. The striker’s name has been chanted by the Seasiders faithful since his move from Stoke City in January, but his goal-scoring form back in League One alongside his Championship wages could make an extended deal difficult to negotiate.

A few loanees stood out for Blackpool last term, but one in particular will go down as a Bloomfield Road hero.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karamoko Dembele enjoyed an impressive stint on the Fylde Coast throughout the 2023/24 campaign, with his nine goals and 14 assists in all competitions earning him several accolades at the Seasiders’ end of year awards.

Alongside this, the ex-Celtic youngster was also nominated for League One Young Player of the Season - which was eventually won by former Peterborough United defender Ronnie Edwards.

Dembele’s journey since Blackpool departure

Karamoko Dembele (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Following his success in Tangerine, a number of clubs expressed interest in Dembele during the summer, with his then-club Brest making clear he was not part of their plans.

The 21-year-old ultimately joined QPR on loan in August, but a month later, the West London club secured his services in the long-term after a permanent deal was agreed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A big chunk of Dembele’s first season at Loftus Road has been disrupted by a knee injury, which kept him out from the end of October until February.

Since returning to action, the attacking midfielder has made two starts, with the second coming against Bristol City at the weekend - which he scored in, to take his tally for the Hoops up to two goals and four assists in 21 outings.

A career first in recent Oxford United meeting

Karamoko Dembele with his brother Siriki (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Dembele has recently enjoyed a memorable career moment, as he went head-to-head with his brother Siriki in QPR’s recent meeting with Oxford United.

After the match, he took to social media and posted: “What a win last night! And a memorable moment sharing the pitch with this player.”

Your next story from the Gazette: Blackpool faithful name nominees for player of the season - with 'no contest' for one.