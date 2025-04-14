Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool youngster Terry Bondo has started to make his mark on his first loan spell away from Bloomfield Road.

It’s proven to be an important campaign for the former Oldham Athletic scholar, as he looks to be the next player to follow the path of Rob Apter up to the Seasiders first-team.

On the back of signing a professional deal with the Fylde Coast outfit last month, the 18-year-old was sent out to Matlock Town in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

In both of his starts for the Gladiators, Bondo has been able to find the back of the net, with his second goal coming from the penalty spot in a 4-0 victory away to Hyde United on Saturday afternoon.

Matlock currently find themselves in a relegation battle, and are three points off safety heading into their meeting with Worksop Town on Saturday afternoon - in what is the first of their final three outings.

While Bondo is set to be a starter at Causeway Lane for the remainder of the season, this isn’t his first taste of senior action.

Earlier in the campaign, he caught the eye of Blackpool fans after being given some opportunities in Steve Bruce’s starting XI.

After being handed his debut in Tangerine in an EFL Trophy tie against Liverpool U21s, he also went on to feature off the bench in the following group game away to Harrogate Town and start in the knockout game against Aston Villa U21s.

Alongside this, the striker also made three appearances as a substitute in League One.

Bruce’s past words on young striker

Steve Bruce

Following Bondo’s positive impact at the Exercise Stadium in particular, Bruce was quick to share his admiration of the youngster.

“There’s nothing better than a young player coming through, and it looks as if we’ve got one on our hands to look after,” he stated back in November.

“He’s at the start of his career, but he was full of life and full of energy, and it was good to see.

“Everyone enjoys watching a young player with the enthusiasm they’ve got - he’s got that in abundance. He’s got a bit of talent, and he’s tough. I was delighted for him, all of a sudden the crowd were shouting his name.

“I was particularly impressed with him against Liverpool a week ago, and he got another chance and he’s not done himself any harm.

“The supporters enjoyed watching him and got right behind him, and he gave the team a lift.”

How Blackpool plan to develop Bondo

Terry Bondo (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport) | CameraSport - Lee Parker

The development of Bondo and some of the club’s other youngsters was a recent point of discussion at February’s fans forum.

“Sometimes there’s been two, three, four of them (training with the first-team), with Terry in particular,” Bruce said.

“I remember the night at Harrogate where the kid came on and did what a young player can do. He gave the crowd a lift, and gave the team a lift. He gave us a little bit of impetus going forward.

“He will dip in and dip out. At the moment, he’s got to improve again, and hit those heights of where he was, which is normal with a younger player.

“We’ve got four or five of them who have a chance.”

Alongside his first-team chances, Bondo had also been a regular for the Seasiders’ U18s before his loan move.

“With Terry, he’s got potential - we really like him,” academy director Ciaran Donnelly added at the fans forum.

“He’s got obvious attributes, which you can see from the minutes he’s had out on the pitch.

“We’re all big believers that people keep their feet on the ground and they earn their way back there.

“As we say to all of the young players, you’re not really a professional until you’ve played 50-100 league games. Until then, you’re very much learning your trade.

“Terry is one of those who we think, with the right kind of mentality over the next couple of years, he could have a chance of breaking through.

“As we always say, it’s in his hands. It’s not something we can control; he’s got to make sure he knuckles down and gives everything he can every day to make an impact.”

