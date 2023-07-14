Blackpool will be aiming for an immediate promotion back to the Championship next season. Neil Critchley is back in the hot seat at Bloomfield Road.

He has signed five players so far this summer. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around League One at the moment....

Reading officially announce boss

Reading have now officially announced the appointment of Ruben Selles as their new manager. The Royals have been waiting on his work visa to be given the green light. He spent time as boss at Southampton last term as the Saints were relegated from the Premier League and he is now gearing up for a new chapter in his managerial career in Berkshire.

Wycombe Wanderers land free agent

Wycombe Wanderers have been busy bolstering their squad over recent times and have landed defender Kane Vincent-Young. The full-back became a free agent after being released by Ipswich Town at the end of June following their promotion from the third tier in the last campaign. He has been handed the number 17 shirt by the Chairboys.

Carlisle United sign striker

Carlisle United have completed a deal to sign striker Dan Butterworth. Blackburn Rovers have made the decision to cut ties with him this summer and he has found a new home in Cumbria. He spent time on loan at Port Vale last season and scored four goals in 34 games for the Valiants.

Barnsley strike contract deal