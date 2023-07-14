League One news: Wycombe Wanderers and Carlisle United sign pair, Reading complete arrival
Latest news and rumours from around League One as Blackpool prepare for the new season
Blackpool will be aiming for an immediate promotion back to the Championship next season. Neil Critchley is back in the hot seat at Bloomfield Road.
He has signed five players so far this summer. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from around League One at the moment....
Reading officially announce boss
Reading have now officially announced the appointment of Ruben Selles as their new manager. The Royals have been waiting on his work visa to be given the green light. He spent time as boss at Southampton last term as the Saints were relegated from the Premier League and he is now gearing up for a new chapter in his managerial career in Berkshire.
Wycombe Wanderers land free agent
Wycombe Wanderers have been busy bolstering their squad over recent times and have landed defender Kane Vincent-Young. The full-back became a free agent after being released by Ipswich Town at the end of June following their promotion from the third tier in the last campaign. He has been handed the number 17 shirt by the Chairboys.
Carlisle United sign striker
Carlisle United have completed a deal to sign striker Dan Butterworth. Blackburn Rovers have made the decision to cut ties with him this summer and he has found a new home in Cumbria. He spent time on loan at Port Vale last season and scored four goals in 34 games for the Valiants.
Barnsley strike contract deal
Barnsley have tied up a new deal for key midfielder Luca Connell. He has put pen-to-paper on a contract extension until 2027 with the Yorkshire club. The former Bolton Wanderers and Celtic man has been a key player since joining the Tykes 12 months ago and has told their website: “It’s brilliant. I’m obviously grateful that the club rewarded me for my efforts. I’m just looking forward to getting this season under way as well and getting going again.”