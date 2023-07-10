News you can trust since 1873
League One news: Wigan Athletic and Derby County target duo, Carlisle United plot loan additions

Latest transfer news and rumours from around League One as Blackpool prepare for the new season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 10th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read

Blackpool have so far delved into the transfer market to sign Matthew Pennington, Albie Morgan, Richard O’Donnell and Ollie Norburn. Neil Critchley is back at Bloomfield Road and is wasting no time in bolstering the squad.

The Seasiders will be aiming for an immediate promotion back to the Championship next season. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding some of their League One rivals at the moment...

Carlisle United waiting for loan additions

Carlisle United are preparing for life back in the third tier following their promotion from League Two in the last campaign. The Cumbrians are on the trial of some Premier League loan additions as they look to bring in some more reinforcements this summer, as detailed in a report by the News & Star. They landed Blackpool-born Sam Lavelle last week and still have ex-Seasiders midfielder Callum Guy.

Derby County interested in striker

Derby County are interested in Coventry City striker Matt Godden, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon. The Rams have identified the attacker as a potential target but may find it tough to persuade him to drop down a division. He has been with the Sky Blues since 2019 and has scored 41 goals in 115 appearances in all competitions under their manager Mark Robins to date.

Wigan Athletic want defender back

As per Wigan Today, Wigan Athletic are keen to re-sign Newcastle United defender Kelland Watts. The 23-year-old, who is an ex-England international, had a loan spell with the Latics in the 2021/22 season and has also had stints at Stevenage, Mansfield Town and Plymouth Argyle. Shaun Maloney’s side were relegated alongside Blackpool last term.

