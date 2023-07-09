Blackpool’s best starting XI next season if the transfer rumours are true including Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool pair - gallery
A look at how Blackpool could line up next season as they prepare for life back in League One
Blackpool are back in League One following their disappointing relegation from the Championship in the last campaign and they will be looking to gain an immediate promotion back to the second tier next term. They have brought back Neil Critchley this summer and he knows what it takes to get out of this division.
The 44-years-old got the Tangerines up in 2021 and will be hoping for the same again next year. In the meantime, here is a look at how Blackpool’s starting XI could line up next season if the transfer rumours are true with some interesting targets mentioned...