News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

Blackpool’s best starting XI next season if the transfer rumours are true including Blackburn Rovers and Liverpool pair - gallery

A look at how Blackpool could line up next season as they prepare for life back in League One

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 9th Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

Blackpool are back in League One following their disappointing relegation from the Championship in the last campaign and they will be looking to gain an immediate promotion back to the second tier next term. They have brought back Neil Critchley this summer and he knows what it takes to get out of this division.

The 44-years-old got the Tangerines up in 2021 and will be hoping for the same again next year. In the meantime, here is a look at how Blackpool’s starting XI could line up next season if the transfer rumours are true with some interesting targets mentioned...

The former Man City goalkeeper has made the number one spot his own.

1. Dan Grimshaw

The former Man City goalkeeper has made the number one spot his own.

Photo Sales
He is a useful player for Blackpool to have in the squad.

2. Callum Connolly

He is a useful player for Blackpool to have in the squad.

Photo Sales
The centre-back has joined from Shrewsbury Town this summer.

3. Matthew Pennington

The centre-back has joined from Shrewsbury Town this summer.

Photo Sales
He has played for the Seasiders since 2020.

4. Marvin Ekpiteta

He has played for the Seasiders since 2020.

Photo Sales
The full-back competes for a place in the team with James Husband.

5. Andy Lyons

The full-back competes for a place in the team with James Husband.

Photo Sales
He has joined this summer along with Albie Morgan.

6. Oliver Norburn

He has joined this summer along with Albie Morgan.

Photo Sales
The Australia international has been linked with a switch to Bloomfield Road.

7. Keanu Baccus (St Mirren)

The Australia international has been linked with a switch to Bloomfield Road.

Photo Sales
This could be a big season for the 22-year-old.

8. Sonny Carey

This could be a big season for the 22-year-old.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Blackpool