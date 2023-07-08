News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool’s predicted League One finish compared to Derby County, Reading and Charlton Athletic - gallery

Blackpool were relegated from the Championship last term and have been busy bolstering their ranks recently

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 8th Jul 2023, 07:00 BST

Blackpool will be aiming for an immediate promotion back from League One next season. The Seasiders have brought back Neil Critchley this summer and the 44-year-old knows what it takes to get promoted to the Championship.

He guided the Tangerines to the second tier back in 2021 via the play-offs and will be hoping for the same again. Since leaving last June, he has worked at both Aston Villa and QPR.

A supercomputer via BonusCodeBets has predicted the outcome of the 2023/24 League One table by formulated a range of informative outright odds markets. Here is a look at where Blackpool are tipped to finish...

Relegation: 15/8

1. 24. Carlisle

Relegation: 15/8 Photo: Paul Harding

Relegation: 2/1

2. 23. Stevenage

Relegation: 2/1

Relegation: 11/5

3. 22. Cheltenham

Relegation: 11/5 Photo: Dan Istitene

Relegation: 9/4

4. 21. Cambridge

Relegation: 9/4

Relegation: 12/5

5. 20. Northampton

Relegation: 12/5 Photo: Pete Norton

Relegation: 5/2

6. 19. Leyton Orient

Relegation: 5/2 Photo: Pete Norton

Relegation: 13/5

7. 18. Wigan

Relegation: 13/5

Relegation: 11/4

8. 17. Port Vale

Relegation: 11/4

