Blackpool transfers: Defender considered, linked pair pen deals and striker update

Latest Blackpool transfer news and rumours as they prepare for the start of the new League One season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 11th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST- 2 min read

Blackpool have an important couple of weeks ahead both on and off the pitch as they prepare for the start of the new season. The Seasiders have some pre-season friendlies to get through as they look to get their players back up to full fitness.

They also have some transfer business to do. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Striker departing

The biggest news regarding Blackpool at the moment is the fact that Jerry Yates is edging closer to a departure to Swansea City. The striker scored 15 goals in all competitions last season as the Tangerines were relegated. His potential exit would leave a void to fill in attack at Bloomfield Road.

Defender has been looked at

The Tangerines have been interested in signing defender Chris Francis following his departure from AFC Bournemouth, as detailed in a report by the Daily Mail. Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic are also said to have looked at the youngster. However, he is now on trial with Premier League new boys Sheffield United.

Latest on linked players

Forward Mark Harris, who has been linked with Neil Critchley’s side via a report on Patreon by Alan Nixon, has been snapped up by fellow third tier side Oxford United after his exit from Cardiff City. The Wales international has penned a long-term contract with the U’s.

Meanwhile, striker Lee Bonis, who the Daily Mail claimed earlier this summer was on the Tangerines’ radar, has signed a new deal with current club Larne. He helped them win the NIFL Premiership in the last campaign.

Former midfielder on the move

Former Blackpool midfielder MJ Williams is set to leave Bolton Wanderers for a new challenge elsewhere. The Bolton News suggest he is poised to link up with MK Dons. He has been with the Trotters since joining them in 2021.

