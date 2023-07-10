News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool transfers: Liverpool attacker and free agent linked, former players on the move

Latest news and rumours regarding Blackpool as they prepare for the start of the new season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 10th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST- 2 min read

Blackpool are busy preparing for the start of the new League One season and beat Southport 3-0 in their first pre-season outing last Friday. The Seasiders are currently away at a training camp in Cork.

Neil Critchley face Barrow away in a friendly this weekend. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours coming out of the club...

Managerial situation

The big story from over the weekend was Blackpool’s official tweet (see below) to quash rumours of a potential Critchley exit. The 44-year-old has been linked with a reunion with Steven Gerrard at AL Ettifaq but the club have quickly stamped out any chance of him heading out to Saudi Arabia.

Attacker said to be on radar

The Seasiders are said to be keen on a loan deal for Liverpool attacker Layton Stewart. That’s according to a report by Football Insider, who claim Barnsley and Northampton Town are also in the frame. The 20-year-old was handed his first-team debut by the Reds last season under Jurgen Klopp.

Free agent linked

Blackpool are being linked with a swoop for forward Mark Harris following his departure from Cardiff City. The free agent is currently weighing up his next move in the game. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, the Tangerines are interested along with Oxford United.

Defender update emerges

Barnsley are not targeting defender Marvin Ekpiteta this summer despite online talk, as clarified by the Barnsley Chronicle. He made the switch to Bloomfield Road back in 2020 from Leyton Orient and still has another year left on his contract. The centre-back has made 103 appearances for the club in all competitions and has scored nine times.

Latest on former players

Morgan Rogers, who spent last term on loan at Blackpool, has joined Middlesbrough on a permanent deal from Manchester City. Meanwhile, former loanee Marc Bola has been snapped up by Turkish side Samsunspor.

Keshi Anderson is on trial at Birmingham City, as reported by BirminghamLive. Sullay Kaikai is training with Rotherham United, as per the Rotherham Advertiser.

