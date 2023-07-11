News you can trust since 1873
15 strikers Blackpool could target if Jerry Yates leaves including Shrewsbury Town, Notts County and Cardiff City men - gallery

Blackpool will have some thinking to do on the transfer front if their main man up top heads out the exit door

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 11th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

Blackpool will need to find a replacement for Jerry Yates if he is to complete a switch to Swansea City. The Championship are working on a deal to lure the former Rotherham United and Swindon Town man away from Bloomfield Road.

Neil Critchley was always going to face a battle to keep hold of the 26-year-old. He found the net 15 times in the last campaign despite the Seasiders’ struggles on the pitch that ultimately ended in relegation back to League One from the second tier.

Here is a look at 15 players who Blackpool could sign to replace Yates this summer...

1. Macaulay Langstaff, Notts County

He scored 42 goals in all competitions last season to help Notts County gain promotion.

2. Jonson Clarke-Harris, Peterborough

The striker has been placed on the transfer list by the Posh.

3. Billy Sharp, free agent

He is a free agent following his exit from Sheffield United.

4. Layton Stewart, Liverpool

The young forward has been linked with a loan switch to Blackpool recently.

5. Tyler Walker, free agent

He is an option for the Seasiders after leaving Coventry City last month.

6. Aaron Collins, Bristol Rovers

The Welshman chipped in with 16 goals in all competitions last term.

7. Jordan Rhodes, Huddersfield

The 33-year-old striker is facing an uncertain future at Huddersfield.

8. Sean Maguire, free agent

The former Preston North End man is available after cutting ties with Coventry City. Photo: Clive Brunskill

