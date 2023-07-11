Blackpool poised to lose key striker as Championship club swoop in

Blackpool striker Jerry Yates is closing in on a move to Swansea City. The Welsh side are poised to see off competition from second tier rivals to land the 26-year-old this summer.

The Swans have had a bid accepted for the attacker as they look to bolster their ranks under new boss Michael Duff. Leicester City and Leeds United have been linked with him over recent times but it appears he is heading for for Wales instead.

Blackpool signed Yates back in 2020 and he has been their key man up top over the past three seasons. He scored 23 goals in all competitions during his first year at the club to help them gain promotion from League One under Neil Critchley.

The Yorkshireman adapted well to life in the league above and chipped in with eight goals during his the Seasiders’ first campaign back at that level. He then found the net on 15 occasions last term despite the Tangerines’ relegation.

Prior to his switch to Bloomfield Road, he rose up through the ranks at Rotherham United and went on to make 52 appearances for the Millers as a youngster, scoring five times. He also had various loan spells away at Harrogate Railway Athletic, Harrogate Town, Carlisle United and Swindon Town to gain experience.

Losing Yates will be a big blow for Blackpool but there was an air of inevitability that he would leave the club in this transfer window. They will now need to find an adequate replacement and hope that they can fill the void up top that he will leave.

