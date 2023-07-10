Tangerines dismiss reports linking Neil Critchley with Steven Gerrard reunion
The former Liverpool captain has taken charge of Saudi Arabian club Al Ettifaq – and there is speculation that he wants the Tangerines’ head coach as part of his backroom team.
Critchley left Blackpool to become assistant head coach at Aston Villa under Gerrard last summer, although he left after only a few months later following the ex-England midfielder’s sacking.
However, the Tangerines issued a statement on their website to refute the claims.
It said: “Contrary to claims made by a reporter this morning, Neil Critchley is firmly committed to Blackpool Football Club.
“The club rarely comments on press speculation, but in this instance feels an exception needs to be made.
" Articles such as this are an example of many in a long list of reports written for the sole purpose of gaining clicks and views, regardless of their accuracy.”
Meanwhile, Critchley, his staff and the squad are travelling out to Ireland later today to continue their preparations for the upcoming 2023/24 campaign.
Following Friday night's opening fixture at Southport, the squad will now enjoy several days of training.