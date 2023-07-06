Former AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor has been handed a new contract by Stockport County. The 47-year-old, who has been linked with Blackpool in the past, has put pen-to-paper on a deal running until 2026 at Edgeley Park.

He has done an impressive job with the Hatters since joining them in 2021 from Hartlepool United. The Chester-born man guided them to the National League title in his first year and his side then reached the League Two play-off final last season but were beaten at Wembley by Carlisle United.

Challinor, who spent his playing days at Stockport and Tranmere Rovers, was in charge at Fylde from 2011 to 2019 after moving there from Colwyn Bay. He won 54.5% of games in charge and won both the National League North and FA Trophy during his time in Lancashire.

The Coasters narrowly missed out on promotion to the Football League with him at the helm and were defeated by Salford City in the play-off final back in 2019. He then left a few months later and later linked up with Hartlepool.

Challinor has found a home at Stockport now and is delighted to have signed an extension: “I don’t think it’s any secret that since I came to the football club, I’ve been really happy.

“We’ve had some success, there’s still the overriding disappointment of the end of last year, but in terms of where I am and where the club are, we’re aligned in what we want to try and achieve over the next few years. To extend my stay is something both parties wanted to do, so happy to get it done.”

