Blackpool release new 2023/24 home shirt with betting company sponsor

Blackpool’s new Puma home shirt modelled by CJ Hamilton and new signings Matthew Pennington and Ollie Norburn has been released ahead of next season. The club has announced that they have agreed a multi-year partnership with LeoVegas as their new sponsor.

The sparkling design celebrates the Seasiders’ 100th year of wearing Tangerine and features a white trim across the neck. It will be worn for the first time in the club’s pre-season friendly on Friday evening against Southport and are on sale now.

LeoVegas are an online casino and sports betting company and they also have a partnership with Italian giants Inter Milan, with their brand shown on hoardings for their European games.

Blackpool took to social media on Wednesday evening and showed off their new jersey via a Indiana Jones inspired video featuring striker Jake Beesley and left-back James Husband. The price is still £50, the same as last season.

Kids’ shirts will still sport the Utilita sponsor, priced at £35, and the energy company will also still be on the back of all adult kits too. The club’s chief Operating Officer, Jonty Castle has said: “We are thrilled to welcome LeoVegas on board as a new Principal Partner ahead of the upcoming season.

“To be associated with LeoVegas - a globally recognised brand - on the front of all first-team and replica adult shirts is an exciting opportunity for the Club, and provides the potential for greater international exposure.”

LeoVegas’ Director of UK and Sponsorship, Sam Behar has said: “We are delighted to announce this sponsorship with ‘The Seasiders’ for the upcoming season. Partnering with a club like Blackpool that has such a long-standing history in the game presents a fantastic opportunity for LeoVegas Group to promote the greatest igaming experience across the United Kingdom.

“The club and the Group share common values and a desire to grow, and we can’t wait for the season to get underway.”