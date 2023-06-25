Whether you’re a FIFA aficionado or a Rocket League superstar, this is your chance to compete against the best local talent, experience the thrill of esports and potentially claim victory as the ultimate champion.

Both events take place at Bloomfield Road, with the FIFA one being held on July 8 and the Rocket League competition on July 9 (both 10am-5.30pm)

Those taking part can sharpen their strategies, refine their teamwork, and prepare for an unforgettable gaming experience.

Blackpool FC Community Trust is staging two esport competitions

The FIFA event is a one against one format, while the Rocket League will be three against three.

Players must be in school years nine to 11, aged 13 or over, and studying at a Blackpool and Fylde school.

A parent or guardian for each player must complete and submit the application forms – which are available at bfcct.co.uk – before 11.59pm this Friday, June 30.

For the Rocket League application to be considered for the tournament, each team member must apply with identical team names and main contact email addresses.

Any incomplete teams or forms will not be considered and those chosen will be informed by July 6 via the main contact email address provided in the form.

The tournaments are free to enter with free water, fruit and spectator seating available on the day.

The Trust, which is also Blackpool FC’s official charity, is on the lookout for a new female football development officer.

Working with residents as young as two years old, up to adults in the later stages of life, BFCCT provides a diverse range of programmes to increase social inclusion opportunities, improve physical fitness, health and education, as well as lessen involvement in anti-social behaviour.

In recent years, the Trust has grown significantly and become an established organisation, providing something for everybody.

The new role delivers on all female football programmes including – but not limited to – Blackpool FC Community Trust FA Emerging Talent Centre, girls’ development centres, female football camps, FA Wildcats centres, as well as primary school, secondary school and college female football delivery.

The post will be tasked with developing further opportunities for more girls and ladies to take part in football throughout Blackpool and Fylde.

The successful applicant will assist Andrew Aspinall, the female football development manager, to drive the standard of football delivery across the Fylde coast and work to develop links in schools, colleges, local grassroots clubs, ETCs and Pro Game Academies.

Using the brand of Blackpool FC, they will also inspire and engage young females of all ages.

Application forms can be downloaded from www.bfcct.co.uk or by emailing [email protected]

Once completed, applications should be emailed to Aspinall at the above address or posted to: Blackpool FC Community Trust, FAO Andrew Aspinall, Female Football Manager, Bloomfield Road Stadium, Seasiders Way, Blackpool, FY1 6JJ.

The job will be subject to satisfactory references and enhanced DBS procedures.

The deadline for applications is 5pm on Friday, July 7, with interviews taking place during the week commencing July 10.