Away day for Fylde on the opening day
They then welcome Chesterfield to Mill Farm the following week.
The festive period sees the Coasters – who were promoted as champions of the NL North last season – face Rochdale AFC over two games, with a trip to the Crown Oil Arena awaiting the current National League North Champions on Boxing Day before the return fixture at Mill Farm on New Year’s Day.
Their final game is an away trip to Woking.
AFC Fylde Fixtures:
August 5 Maidenhead United (a), 12 Chesterfield (h), 15 Kidderminster Harriers (h), 19 Wealdstone (a), 26 Hartlepool United (a), 28 Altrincham (h); September 2 Dagenham & Redbridge (a); 9 Aldershot Town (h), 16 Eastleigh (h) Emirates FA Cup 2Q, 19 Solihull Moors (a), 23 Southend United (a), 26 Boreham Wood (h), 30 Woking (h) Emirates FA Cup 3Q; October 3 Barnet (a), 7 Oxford City (a), 21 Ebbsfleet United (h), 24 Oldham Athletic (h), 28 Gateshead (a)November 11 York City (h),18 Bromley (a), 21 FC Halifax Town (a), 25 Dorking Wanderers (h); December 2 Hartlepool United (h),16 Altrincham (a), 23 Dagenham & Redbridge (h), 26 Rochdale (a); January 1 Rochdale (h), 6 Aldershot Town (a), 13 Isuzu FA Trophy 4, 20 York City (a), 23 FC Halifax Town (h), 27 Bromley (h).February 3 Dorking Wanderers (a),10 Eastleigh (a),17 Barnet (h), 20 Solihull Moors (h), Feb 24 Boreham Wood (a), March 2 Maidenhead United (h), 9 Chesterfield (a),12 Kidderminster Harriers (a),16 Wealdstone (h), 23 Oxford City (h), Mar 29 Oldham Athletic (a) April 1 Gateshead (h), 6 Ebbsfleet United (a), 13 Southend United (h), 20 Woking (a)