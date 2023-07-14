Blackpool’s latest recruit Kyle Joseph has said he is an ‘energetic’ attacker who likes of ‘get in behind’ defenders as he look to step into the shoes of departed striker Jerry Yates next season. The youngster has joined from Swansea City on a three-year deal.

The Seasiders have made him their fifth signing of the summer so far as they eye promotion to the Championship next term under Neil Critchley. Their latest arrival spent the past campaign in League One with Oxford United and scored 10 goals in all competitions for the U’s.

Blackpool will be hoping he can hit the ground running immediately for them. At the age of 21, he has the potential to have a bright future at Bloomfield Road.

He has told the club website: “The first thing I would say is I am energetic.

“I give everything I can in every single match, which I think is a must. I also like to get in behind and score as many goals as I can or set my team mates up.

“Ultimately, I want to win matches and after the team were relegated last season, I think there is a clear vision on what we want to achieve this coming season. I’m hopeful I can play my part in that.”

Joseph also said: “There’s a clear project and vision at this football club that really excites me.

“I spoke to the gaffer before joining and he made it clear how much he wanted me to come here and how he felt he could develop my game further.

“I’ve had some really good discussions with people here so far. There’s a real buzz which excites me for what could happen this season and beyond.

“I’ve had two loan spells over the last couple of seasons, and that can take its toll as you don’t get totally settled. Those experiences helped mature me into the player I am today, and I’m delighted to now call this my home.

“Off the pitch, my family are based in the north-west too, so that is always a benefit. It just feels right.”

The former Scotland youth international joined Wigan Athletic at the age of 13 and rose up through the academy ranks at the DW Stadium. He then went on to make 20 appearances for the Latics’ first-team and scored five goals before his move to Swansea.

