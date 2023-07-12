News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool sign Swansea City striker as key man heads the other way

Blackpool have acted fast to replace their departing striker as they lure attacker to the club

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:33 BST- 2 min read

Blackpool have signed striker Kyle Joseph from Swansea City for an undisclosed fee. The 21-year-old is heading to Bloomfield Road as part of Jerry Yates’ switch to the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Seasiders will be hoping that the youngster can fill the big void that is left by Yates’ exit. He spent last season out on loan at Oxford United in League One and scored 10 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Blackpool have so far delved into the transfer market to land Ollie Norburn, Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington and Albie Morgan as they prepare for the start of the new season. Neil Critchley will be looking to guide the Tangerines to promotion after returning to the club following their relegation from the Championship.

Joseph started his career at Wigan Athletic and rose up through the academy ranks at the DW Stadium. He was a regular for the Latics at various youth levels and penned his first professional contract back in Febuary 2021.

The attacker made his debut in a league fixture against Northampton Town during the 2020/21 campaign and went on to play 20 matches in total, chipping in with five goals, before he was lured away by Swansea. He signed a four-year contract when he joined the Welsh outfit but is now being allowed to head out the exit door prematurely.

Joseph hasn’t managed to make the impact he would have hoped to with the Swans and hasn’t found the net for them in the 12 outings he has made. In addition, he was also shipped out on loan to Cheltenham Town before rocking up at Oxford United last term.

Nevertheless, Blackpool will hope he can find his feet again at Bloomfield Road and he is a player who still has bags of potential. Critchley will be looking to give him plenty of opportunities to prove himself and the Scotland youth international may also feel that he has a point to prove following his stint at Swansea as he looks to step into Yates’ shoes and fire the Seasiders back up to where they feel that they belong.

