Blackpool sign Swansea City striker as key man heads the other way

Blackpool have signed striker Kyle Joseph from Swansea City for an undisclosed fee. The 21-year-old is heading to Bloomfield Road as part of Jerry Yates’ switch to the Swansea.com Stadium.

The Seasiders will be hoping that the youngster can fill the big void that is left by Yates’ exit. He spent last season out on loan at Oxford United in League One and scored 10 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool have so far delved into the transfer market to land Ollie Norburn, Richard O’Donnell, Matthew Pennington and Albie Morgan as they prepare for the start of the new season. Neil Critchley will be looking to guide the Tangerines to promotion after returning to the club following their relegation from the Championship.

Joseph started his career at Wigan Athletic and rose up through the academy ranks at the DW Stadium. He was a regular for the Latics at various youth levels and penned his first professional contract back in Febuary 2021.

The attacker made his debut in a league fixture against Northampton Town during the 2020/21 campaign and went on to play 20 matches in total, chipping in with five goals, before he was lured away by Swansea. He signed a four-year contract when he joined the Welsh outfit but is now being allowed to head out the exit door prematurely.

Joseph hasn’t managed to make the impact he would have hoped to with the Swans and hasn’t found the net for them in the 12 outings he has made. In addition, he was also shipped out on loan to Cheltenham Town before rocking up at Oxford United last term.

Advertisement Hide Ad