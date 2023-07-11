Blackpool are busy preparing for life back in League One as they eye promotion back to the Championship. Neil Critchley has returned to Bloomfield for a second spell and knows what it takes to get out of the third.

The Seasiders have so far brought in four new signings this summer. Here is a look at what is happening regarding some of their league rivals at the moment...

Reading miss out on free agent

Reading were relegated alongside Blackpool last season and will also be looking to get promoted under new boss Ruben Selles. According to reporter Darren Witcoop on Twitter, they have been keen on free agent Sean Clare after his departure from Charlton Athletic last month. The 26-year-old, who can play in defence or midfield if needed, has now signed for Wigan Athletic instead.

Derby County land defender

Derby County have completed the signing of right-back Kane Wilson on a permanent basis from Bristol City. The West Brom academy graduate has put pen-to-paper on a deal until the summer of 2025. He won the League Two title under Forest Green Rovers last year before switching to Ashton Gate.

Wycombe Wanderers bring in midfielder

Wycombe Wanderers have landed Manchester City youngster Kian Breckin on a season-long loan deal. The 19-year-old has been given the green light to leave the Premier League champions to get some more expereince under his belt. He has been given the number eight shirt by the Chairboys.

Shrewsbury Town cast eyes over midfielder