News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze

15 former Blackpool players who have moved on this summer to Watford, Coventry City and Aberdeen - gallery

A look at where these ex-Blackpool players have gone over recent times

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 12th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

It has been a busy summer so far as clubs up and down the country prepare for the start of the new season. Blackpool find themselves in League One again and will be hoping Neil Critchley can guide them to promotion back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

A whole host of former Tangerines players have completed new deals and some will even be coming up against the Seasiders in the next campaign, whilst others will be in the league above. Here is a look at 15 ex-Blackpool men who have been on the move since the end of last term...

Free agent after Bristol City release

1. Taylor Moore

Free agent after Bristol City release

Photo Sales
Coventry from Everton

2. Ellis Simms

Coventry from Everton

Photo Sales
Wycombe from Ipswich

3. Richard Keogh

Wycombe from Ipswich

Photo Sales
Boro from Man City

4. Morgan Rogers

Boro from Man City Photo: PAUL ELLIS

Photo Sales
Rotherham from Boro

5. Grant Hall

Rotherham from Boro

Photo Sales
Samsunspor from Boro

6. Marc Bola

Samsunspor from Boro

Photo Sales
Free agent after Boro release

7. Joe Lumley

Free agent after Boro release

Photo Sales
Free agent after Sheffield Weds release

8. Ben Heneghan

Free agent after Sheffield Weds release

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Blackpool