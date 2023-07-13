Blackpool new boy Ollie Norburn has said he has settled in well into his new team. The Seasiders landed the midfielder from fellow League One side Peterborough United at the end of June.

He penned a two-year deal, with the club holding the option of a further 12 months on top of that. He made the play-offs last term with his previous club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool have brought him in to bolster their midfield department ahead of next season. He has bags of experience in the Football League and has racked up 346 appearances in all competitions to date, chipping in with 34 goals and 26 assists.

Norburn, who is a Grenada international with four caps under his belt, is away with the Tangerines in Cork at the moment and has told BBC Lancashire: “It’s nice to be away and for all the lads to be together. It is good working time because the manager has us 24 hours a day basically. We can really work and implement some of his ideas and the way we are going to play.

“So far, so far good, (these are) lovely facilities. It is nice to be around each other and getting to know my new teammates.”

He added: “It has been pretty easy (walking into a new team) to be fair. It is a good group of lads. I feel like I’ve been here a while. I’ve been some good relationships already and long may that continue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have been in different changing rooms where the environment has been different to what we have just spoken about but here seems a really good group. I think if you are going to have any kind of success that is a good platform to build off.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool’s recent recruit has played for Leicester City, Plymouth Argyle, Guiseley, Macclesfield Town, Tranmere Rovers and Shrewsbury Town in the past. He also had a spell in the academy at Chelsea as a youngster.