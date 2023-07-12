Blackpool have been busy preparing for the start of the new season under Neil Critchley. The Seasiders have been away in Ireland for pre-season training this week.

Their first game of the new campaign is against Burton Albion at home on Saturday 5th August. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One...

Exeter City to land goalkeeper

Exeter City are poised to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo on loan, according to MTV Urheilu. The 21-year-old, who is a Finland international with one cap under his belt so far in his career, is being given the green light to temporarily leave Villa Park again to get some more experience. He spent time in the third tier with Burton Albion last term.

Oxford United cast eyes over trialist

Marley Watkins is on trial at Oxford United following his departure from Aberdeen, as per Football Insider. The U’s are taking a look at the attacker in training ahead of a potential deal. He has played for likes of Cheltenham Town, Barnsley and Bristol City in the past and is weighing up his options as a free agent.

Wycombe Wanderers man eyed

QPR are interested in Wycombe Wanderers defender Chris Forino-Joseph as Gareth Ainsworth looks to lure the 23-year-old to London. West London Sport claim the former Colchester United man has emerged on the Hoops’ radar as they prepare for another year in the Championship again. The R’s have lost Rob Dickie to Bristol City this summer and need a replacement.

Shrewsbury Town man moves on