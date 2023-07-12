News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze

League One news: Exeter City and Oxford United eyeing pair, Wycombe Wanderers man wanted

Latest transfer news and rumours from around League One as Blackpool prepare for the new season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 12th Jul 2023, 17:00 BST- 2 min read

Blackpool have been busy preparing for the start of the new season under Neil Critchley. The Seasiders have been away in Ireland for pre-season training this week.

Their first game of the new campaign is against Burton Albion at home on Saturday 5th August. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One...

Exeter City to land goalkeeper

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Exeter City are poised to sign Aston Villa goalkeeper Viljami Sinisalo on loan, according to MTV Urheilu. The 21-year-old, who is a Finland international with one cap under his belt so far in his career, is being given the green light to temporarily leave Villa Park again to get some more experience. He spent time in the third tier with Burton Albion last term.

Most Popular

Oxford United cast eyes over trialist

Marley Watkins is on trial at Oxford United following his departure from Aberdeen, as per Football Insider. The U’s are taking a look at the attacker in training ahead of a potential deal. He has played for likes of Cheltenham Town, Barnsley and Bristol City in the past and is weighing up his options as a free agent.

Wycombe Wanderers man eyed

QPR are interested in Wycombe Wanderers defender Chris Forino-Joseph as Gareth Ainsworth looks to lure the 23-year-old to London. West London Sport claim the former Colchester United man has emerged on the Hoops’ radar as they prepare for another year in the Championship again. The R’s have lost Rob Dickie to Bristol City this summer and need a replacement.

Shrewsbury Town man moves on

Wycombe have signed Luke Leahy from Shrewsbury Town. The 30-year-old scored 12 goals in all competitions for the Shrews in the last campaign and was their captain. However, he has now left and has been handed the number 10 shirt at Adams Park.

Related topics:Blackpool