League One news: Charlton Athletic, Derby County and Northampton Town eye additions

Blackpool take on Southport on Friday evening in their first pre-season friendly. Neil Critchley’s side will be looking to start their summer run of games with a positive result.

They will also be eager to give some minutes to new signings Matthew Pennington, Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan and Richard O’Donnell. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around League One at the moment...

Charlton Athletic close in on striker

Charlton Athletic are closing in on the signing of Cheltenham Town striker Alfie May, according to a report by GloucestershireLive. The Robins are poised to win the race for the former Doncaster Rovers man ahead of the likes of Gillingham and Wrexham. He has scored 67 goals in 165 games for the Robins in all competitions to date and is now set to head out the exit door for a new chapter in his career.

Derby County cast eyes over trialist

Derby County have taken former Blackpool youngster Tony Weston on trial along with midfielder Charlie Lindsay, as per the Daily Record. The forward, who is 19-years-old, was on the books at Bloomfield Road until 2020 when he moved up to Glasgow. He never made a senior appearance for the Gers though and was loaned out to Partick Thistle and Cove Rangers to gain some experience before being released earlier this summer.

Northampton Town in talks with winger