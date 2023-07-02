Blackpool FC Community Trust: Plenty of events to choose from in July
This Thursday, July 4, we are holding a recruitment fair in the education and community centre at Bloomfield Road (4pm-7pm).
We are looking for enthusiastic, confident and fun individuals who can support us on our sports camps, football camps and activity camps over the summer and beyond.
Candidates must have a relevant qualification and/or experience, a passion and motivation for working with young people and be a team player.
There is no need to book for the fair but further information is available by emailing [email protected]
BFCCT will continue to support The Big Food Truck, which arrives at Bloomfield Road every Tuesday (2pm-3pm).
Working in partnership with Blackpool Foodbank, it is situated in the North Stand Community Hub and provides food parcels to help with the cost of living.
Anyone can access the service with single bags costing £4 and family bags £6.50: email [email protected] or message us on our social media pages if you are interested in purchasing a food parcel.
Our family hubs also take place in the North Stand Community Hub on Tuesdays and Thursdays (4pm-6pm).
We have activities, crafts and board games for the children to enjoy, we open up our games room for the older children and also have an area to complete homework and have a chat with family members and friends.
The family hubs are free and open to anyone as long as adults accompany children, while free sandwiches and crisps are available to every family that books on.
However, the hubs will stop running on July 21 for the summer holidays and will return on September 5.
July 12 sees the Enterprise Challenge at Bloomfield Road, when school pupils present a business idea to a panel of judges including some local business leaders.
Last month, we launched our LGBTQ+ ‘Turn Up and Play’ football session.
It currently consists of mini-games, matches and penalty shootouts, but we are now looking to grow it further.
It has been important for the community to be the driving force of what the provision looked like, so a safe space was created where people felt they could comfortably play football.
Finally, our summer holiday camps will take place from July 24-August 25.
Activities including football, dodgeball, cricket and dance are on offer for children of all skill levels, aged between five and 14.
The sports camps will be at Unity Academy (8am-5pm) and Armfield Academy (9am-5pm), while football camps will take place at Aspire Sports Hub.
There is a football camp for five to 14-year-olds and a girls’ football camp for seven to 14-year-olds (both 8am-5pm).
We also have our holiday activities and food camps at local primary schools for children who receive free school meals.
Finally, we have our Stars disability camp for children living with a disability in the local area.
This takes place in the education and community centre at Blackpool FC (11am-3pm), excluding Bank Holidays.
Bookings can be made by emailing [email protected]
Anyone interested in further information about the Trust and its activities should call 01253 348691, visit www.bfcct.co.uk or follow BFCCT on social media.