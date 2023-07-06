Blackpool have delved into the transfer market to sign Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Matthew Pennington and Richard O’Donnell so far this summer. The Seasiders will be hoping to gain promotion from League One next season.

They are in pre-season friendly action tomorrow night against Southport. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Experienced striker linked with move

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool have been linked with a swoop for Chris Martin following his departure from QPR. The Sunday Mirror’s Darren Witcoop has reported on Twitter that the Tangerines are ‘considering’ a move for the experienced striker as they look to bolster their attacking options. The 34-year-old has made 499 appearances in his career to date and has chipped in with 145 goals, having also played for the likes of Norwich City and Derby County in the past.

Youngster eyed along with rivals

Neil Critchley’s side are also said to be keen on Blackburn Rovers forward Jack Vale along with Derby. That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the Tangerines are in the ‘race’ to land his signature on loan in this transfer window. The Wales youth international has had spells away from Ewood Park previously at Barrow, Rochdale and FC Halifax Town to gain experience.

Former players latest

Salford City have snapped up Luke Garbutt on a two-year deal following his departure from Blackpool. The Ammies lost in the League Two play-offs last term and will be aiming for promotion again under Neil Wood.