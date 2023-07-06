News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Boy hospitalised after taking part in dangerous social media craze
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets

Blackpool transfers: Championship attacker linked with free agent also said to be on radar

Latest transfer news and rumours regarding Blackpool as they prepare for the new season

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 6th Jul 2023, 19:00 BST- 2 min read

Blackpool have delved into the transfer market to sign Ollie Norburn, Albie Morgan, Matthew Pennington and Richard O’Donnell so far this summer. The Seasiders will be hoping to gain promotion from League One next season.

They are in pre-season friendly action tomorrow night against Southport. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding the club...

Experienced striker linked with move

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackpool have been linked with a swoop for Chris Martin following his departure from QPR. The Sunday Mirror’s Darren Witcoop has reported on Twitter that the Tangerines are ‘considering’ a move for the experienced striker as they look to bolster their attacking options. The 34-year-old has made 499 appearances in his career to date and has chipped in with 145 goals, having also played for the likes of Norwich City and Derby County in the past.

Most Popular

Youngster eyed along with rivals

Neil Critchley’s side are also said to be keen on Blackburn Rovers forward Jack Vale along with Derby. That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the Tangerines are in the ‘race’ to land his signature on loan in this transfer window. The Wales youth international has had spells away from Ewood Park previously at Barrow, Rochdale and FC Halifax Town to gain experience.

Former players latest

Salford City have snapped up Luke Garbutt on a two-year deal following his departure from Blackpool. The Ammies lost in the League Two play-offs last term and will be aiming for promotion again under Neil Wood.

Manchester City midfielder Lewis Fiorini, who spent the past campaign on loan with the Seasiders, is apparently on the radar of some other Football League teams right now. Football Insider suggest Swansea City, Bristol City and Reading are keen to land him along with some unnamed European clubs.

Related topics:Blackpool